Creating Excellence in Valuation Practices

An inaugural session was organized by the International Business Valuers Association (IBVA), a recognized RVO by IBBI, Govt of India on July 11th, 2020. 'Valuation with values' a need of an hour said by Shri Suresh P Prabhu while inaugurating the inaugural session of International Business Valuers Association (IBVA). The session was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Shri Suresh P Prabhu, MP Rajya Sabha, India's Sherpa to G7 & G20 countries, former Railway, Civil Aviation, and Commerce & Industry Minister. He said, "add value in valuation practices rather than chasing prices". The Guest of Honour was Shri Pawan K Kumar, ED-IBBI, Govt of India.

Others prominent guests were Dr. Ajay Shanker Singh, Chief Controller of Accounts, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India & Chief Course Advisor- IBVA, CA Anil Sharma, Member-NFRA, Mentor-IBVA, CA (Dr.) Sushil K Lal, IFRS Expert, Chairman-IBVA, CA Avineesh Matta, Independent Director-IRCON, Govt. Of India, Director-IBVA & CA Denesh Singh, Director-IBVA, Former Independent Director- United Bank of India. A very well designed & articulated technical session on two different topics were hosted by CA Rajiv Singh, Registered Valuer & Independent Director of Union Bank of India on 'Nudging Valuation Biases- Applying behavioral finance concept in valuation' & CA Santosh Maller, Director -RSM India on 'Ind AS 116- Leases & its impact on Valuation'.

Chairman –IBVA, CA (Dr.) Sushil K Lal (Ph.D. In IFRS-converged) has said that this is the time of deglobalization, digitization, corporate consolidation & re-skilling of valuation professionals. He assured that adhering to the regulations & guidelines of IBBI & quick redressal of member's grievances are our motto.