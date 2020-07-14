Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mindtree Reports First Quarter FY21 Results With EBITDA of 18.2% and Healthy Order Book of USD 391M

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and Digital transformation company, guiding its clients to achieve faster business outcomes, announced its consolidated results today for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 as approved by its board of directors.

PTI | Warren | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:21 IST
Mindtree Reports First Quarter FY21 Results With EBITDA of 18.2% and Healthy Order Book of USD 391M

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and Digital transformation company, guiding its clients to achieve faster business outcomes, announced its consolidated results today for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 as approved by its board of directors. "We closed the quarter with a healthy order book of USD 391M despite the global headwinds due to Covid-19 pandemic. Our unwavering focus on operational efficiencies has helped us to post a healthy EBITDA of 18.2%," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree. "With our client-first approach, future-ready talent coupled with increase in digital demand, we are confident to strengthen our position in the market and drive profitable growth in these unprecedented times." Key financial highlights: Quarter ended June 30, 2020 • In USD: • Revenue at $253.2 million (decline of 9.0% q-o-q / 4.1% y-o-y) • Net profit at $28.3 million (growth of 0.1% q-o-q / 111.7% y-o-y) • In INR: • Revenue at ₹19,088 million (decline of 6.9% q-o-q / growth of 4.1% y-o-y) • Net profit at ₹2,130 million (growth of 3.3% q-o-q / 129.8% y-o-y) Other highlights: • Clients: • 292 active clients as of June 30, 2020 • 6 new clients added during the quarter • People: • 21,955 Mindtree Minds as of June 30, 2020 • Trailing 12 months attrition is 16.6% • Q1 deal wins with leading global clients: New Clients: • For a leading manufacturer in outdoor maintenance and gardening equipment, Mindtree has been awarded a program to redefine the e-commerce journey by bringing direct-to-consumer channel using Salesforce commerce cloud and by deploying a new content management system, thereby opening a new revenue stream for the client organization • Mindtree has been chosen as the strategic partner for the implementation of Salesforce based Digital Solutions and ServiceNow rollout for pioneer in retail tele-dentistry enterprise based in North America • For a global travel technology leader, Mindtree has been chosen as a strategic implementation partner to accelerate their cloud transformation & modernization roadmap to create a new travel market place comprising of critical products and systems across their entire portfolio • Mindtree has been chosen for development and testing services for a world leading healthcare manufacturing and distribution company based in North America Existing Clients: • Mindtree has been awarded a multi-year global infrastructure services engagement for a top multinational corporate travel and meetings management company to provide 24x7 remote infrastructure management, administration, monitoring and support services for their data centers across the enterprise About Mindtree Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 290+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds".

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd Safe harbour Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease customer's technology spending, affecting demand for our services, delaying prospective customers' purchasing decisions, and impacting our ability to provide on-site consulting services; all of which could adversely affect our future revenue, margin and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic to push its territorial claims: Japan

Taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, China has further staked its territorial claims in the East China Sea, Japan said in its annual defense review. The report said that China is continuing to attempt to alter the status quo in the...

Banned Olympic medalist now charged for false evidence

Olympic race walk silver medalist Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez lost her appeal against a four-year ban for doping and faced new charges on Tuesday for using false evidence. The Athletics Integrity Unit published a ruling from the Court of Arbit...

Eight held for black marketing of COVID-19 drugs

Hyderabad, Jul 14 PTI Eight people who allegedly indulged in black marketing of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients were taken into custody here on Tuesday. Based on specific information, police teams nabbed the eight, who were black...

`EU has untapped trade potential with India, great FTA prospect'

EU is one of Indias largest trading and investment partners but it has untapped great trade potential with India, sources said ahead of India-EU virtual summit on Wednesday, and noted that the two sides have great potential to develop a com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020