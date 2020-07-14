Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diageo India announces enhanced wellness policy for employees

Diageo India said the policy, effective July 2020, will provide equal medical and leave benefits to same sex and live-in partners as part of its commitment to promote an inclusive and diverse working environment. "With the enhanced policy we are revising and expanding the definition of 'family' to include 'same sex' and 'live-in' partners," the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:25 IST
Diageo India announces enhanced wellness policy for employees

Global spirits major Diageo on Tuesday announced an enhanced wellness policy for its employees in India that covers all staff regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, including LGBT. Diageo India said the policy, effective July 2020, will provide equal medical and leave benefits to same sex and live-in partners as part of its commitment to promote an inclusive and diverse working environment.

"With the enhanced policy we are revising and expanding the definition of 'family' to include 'same sex' and 'live-in' partners," the company said in a statement. Moreover, the policy will provide medical coverage for gender confirmation procedures. Similarly, surrogacy and fertility treatment medical benefits will be made available for all employees, it added.

"At Diageo, championing inclusion and diversity is central to our purpose of celebrating life, every day, everywhere. Our strength lies is in our diversity, with each person bringing their distinct experience, talent and culture, that is integral to our business success," Diageo India Managing Director and CEO Anand Kripalu said. Diageo India CHRO Aarif Aziz said in the last five six years there has been a lot of work happening in the company on how to take the journey of inclusion forward.

"In the last five years our global board looks very different now, from being a all-while male to a very diverse board. We have a similar situation on how we have changed the board here in India. If you look at our gender representation it has significantly changed," Aziz told PTI. Last year, 43 per cent of the company's new recruitment were women and more than 25 per cent of leadership position in the company is filled by women now, he added.

As the company takes the journey of inclusion forward, the agenda needed to be expanded, he said adding the idea was "how do you really focus on hiring and reflect the inclusive culture and how do you really start creating an environment which is inclusive for the (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) LGBT community as well." PTI RKL DRR DRR.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic to push its territorial claims: Japan

Taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, China has further staked its territorial claims in the East China Sea, Japan said in its annual defense review. The report said that China is continuing to attempt to alter the status quo in the...

Banned Olympic medalist now charged for false evidence

Olympic race walk silver medalist Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez lost her appeal against a four-year ban for doping and faced new charges on Tuesday for using false evidence. The Athletics Integrity Unit published a ruling from the Court of Arbit...

Eight held for black marketing of COVID-19 drugs

Hyderabad, Jul 14 PTI Eight people who allegedly indulged in black marketing of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients were taken into custody here on Tuesday. Based on specific information, police teams nabbed the eight, who were black...

`EU has untapped trade potential with India, great FTA prospect'

EU is one of Indias largest trading and investment partners but it has untapped great trade potential with India, sources said ahead of India-EU virtual summit on Wednesday, and noted that the two sides have great potential to develop a com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020