Gold down Rs 114, silver declines Rs 140

Gold prices in the national capital on Tuesday fell Rs 114 to Rs 49,996 per 10 grams amid correction in the international prices of the precious metal and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 50,110 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 140 to Rs 53,427 per kg, from Rs 53,567 per kg in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were trading down by Rs 114 with correction in international gold and rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,798 per ounce while silver was quoting marginally higher at USD 19.03 per ounce..