Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Paints trains 2,000 contractors on safe painting norms

The training module covers all precautions suggested by WHO and the Government of India regarding hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and sanitization. "Over 2,000 contractors were provided with safety and sanitization training across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra and prepared them to provide safe painting services to consumers," JSW Paints said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:16 IST
JSW Paints trains 2,000 contractors on safe painting norms

JSW Paints on Tuesday said it has trained about 2,000 contractors from six states on safe painting practices to be followed amid COVID-19 crisis. The company said it empowered its contractor partners under the 'Star Contractor Partners Program' by conducting training modules on preparedness against COVID-19. The company's training programme defines the precautions that one needs to take while completing painting jobs at a customer's site.       The training module covers all precautions suggested by WHO and the Government of India regarding hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and sanitization.

"Over 2,000 contractors were provided with safety and sanitization training across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra and prepared them to provide safe painting services to consumers," JSW Paints said. With the economic activity steadily resuming post months of lockdown clamped to prevent spread of COVID-19 disease, adherence to safety practices by customer-facing partners such as painting contractors is crucial, the company said.

"Consumers depend on contractors for painting safely! It is imperative to ensure safe painting practices in Consumer's homes. We are training our Star Contractors as per WHO and Government of India guidelines," JSW Paints MD and CEO A S Sundaresan said..

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gasoline, food boost U.S. consumer inflation in June

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly eight years in June as businesses reopened, but the underlying trend suggested inflation would remain muted and allow the Federal Reserve to keep injecting money into the ailing economy.T...

China taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic to push its territorial claims: Japan

Taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, China has further staked its territorial claims in the East China Sea, Japan said in its annual defense review. The report said that China is continuing to attempt to alter the status quo in the...

Banned Olympic medalist now charged for false evidence

Olympic race walk silver medalist Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez lost her appeal against a four-year ban for doping and faced new charges on Tuesday for using false evidence. The Athletics Integrity Unit published a ruling from the Court of Arbit...

Eight held for black marketing of COVID-19 drugs

Hyderabad, Jul 14 PTI Eight people who allegedly indulged in black marketing of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients were taken into custody here on Tuesday. Based on specific information, police teams nabbed the eight, who were black...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020