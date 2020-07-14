JSW Paints trains 2,000 contractors on safe painting norms

JSW Paints on Tuesday said it has trained about 2,000 contractors from six states on safe painting practices to be followed amid COVID-19 crisis. The company said it empowered its contractor partners under the 'Star Contractor Partners Program' by conducting training modules on preparedness against COVID-19. The company's training programme defines the precautions that one needs to take while completing painting jobs at a customer's site. The training module covers all precautions suggested by WHO and the Government of India regarding hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and sanitization.

"Over 2,000 contractors were provided with safety and sanitization training across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra and prepared them to provide safe painting services to consumers," JSW Paints said. With the economic activity steadily resuming post months of lockdown clamped to prevent spread of COVID-19 disease, adherence to safety practices by customer-facing partners such as painting contractors is crucial, the company said.

"Consumers depend on contractors for painting safely! It is imperative to ensure safe painting practices in Consumer's homes. We are training our Star Contractors as per WHO and Government of India guidelines," JSW Paints MD and CEO A S Sundaresan said..