Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher

Global equity markets wavered and gold prices rose on Tuesday after a rollback of California's reopening hit sentiment, but cyclical stocks surged on Wall Street as some investors bet a recovery would overcome the COVID-19 pandemic's spread.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:46 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.79% and weighed on MSCI's world equity index after a decline overnight in Asian equities. Image Credit: ANI

Global equity markets wavered and gold prices rose on Tuesday after a rollback of California's reopening hit sentiment, but cyclical stocks surged on Wall Street as some investors bet a recovery would overcome the COVID-19 pandemic's spread. U.S. Treasury yields fell after consumer prices showed core inflation remained well under the Federal Reserve's target while eurozone government bonds slid on renewed U.S.-China tensions and caution over new lockdown restrictions in California.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.79% and weighed on MSCI's world equity index after a decline overnight in Asian equities. The global benchmark index, which tracks shares in 49 nations, fell 0.14%. U.S. stocks were mixed, with cyclical outperforming as technology shares were hammered both on Wall Street and in Europe, where the subsector fell 2.8% in their biggest one-day sell-off in just over a month.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.07% and the S&P 500 gained 0.32%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27%. Technology and tech-related shares have sold off and cyclical are doing well, including financials, industrials and energy stocks, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

"Every once in awhile cyclical will outperform. These are the most beaten up securities in the market. But they're not the safe trade, which is tech-plus. That's where the growth is," Ghriskey said. "But the cyclical is extremely attractive from a valuation standpoint and an ultimate recovery standpoint. They have the most to gain back," he said.

While the rollback of business reopenings may weigh on the economy, new COVID-19 infections are hitting younger people and ultimately will not replicate earlier fatality rates, he said. The market looks beyond what is happening today in terms of the virus and is anticipating, perhaps incorrectly, that it's going to die right down, he said.

Oil rebounded. Brent crude was up $0.29 at $43.01 a barrel. U.S. crude was up $0.26 at $40.36 a barrel. The dollar fell as the euro rose on optimism about the possibility of a European Union stimulus package and as Wall Street trended higher.

The euro rose 0.56% at $1.1404. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the safe-haven greenback against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.34% to 96.225. Gold prices inched up, rising above the $1,800 level, underpinned by concerns over mounting coronavirus cases globally and as many regions reintroduced curbs to restrict the outbreak.

One of the factors that influence gold is fear, said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York. "On days when stocks are up and gold is up, part of the story is the Fed has made stocks attractive to investors, but there is apprehension that is driving up gold prices as well," Hooper said.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly eight years in June as businesses reopened, but the underlying trend suggested inflation would remain muted and allow the Federal Reserve to keep injecting money into the ailing economy. The U.S. Labor Department's consumer price index rose 0.6% last month, the biggest gain since August 2012, after easing 0.1% in May. The increase ended three straight months of declines and was driven by the rising price of gasoline and food.

Tension grew between Washington and Beijing after the United States rejected China's claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea. The Shanghai index fell 0.7% despite official figures showing Chinese exports and imports topped forecasts in June, while China continued to buy significant amounts of commodities, including iron ore.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine leader tells IMF will name central bank candidate this week

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva he would nominate a candidate to be head of the countrys central bank by the end of this week.Informed KGeorgieva that by the end of the week,...

J&K LG meets slain BJP leader's family, gives Rs 20 lakh financial assistance

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday visited the house of slain BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari in Bandipora district, who along with his father and brother, was killed by militants. The Lt Governor handed ove...

Indian envoy to France Jawed Ashraf concurrently accredited as ambassador to Monaco

Jawed Ashraf, Indias envoy to France, has been concurrently accredited as Indias next Ambassador to MonacoAshraf was appointed Indias Ambassador to France in February this yearAshraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been co...

Poba Reserve Forest in Assam's Dhemaji to be upgraded to wildlife sanctuary

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Tuesday that Poba Reserve Forest in Dhemaji district would be upgraded to a wildlife sanctuary. The chief minister made the announcement during a review meeting of the flood scenario at J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020