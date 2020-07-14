Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lupin suspends operations at Ankleshwar unit as 18 employees test positive for COVID-19

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has suspended operations at one of its units in Ankleshwar (Gujarat) after 18 employees at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. "In an unfortunate development, 18 members of our Ankleshwar site have tested positive for COVID-19," Lupin Ltd said in a statement. The persons are under medical care and the company is carrying out all contact tracing protocol, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:44 IST
Lupin suspends operations at Ankleshwar unit as 18 employees test positive for COVID-19

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has suspended operations at one of its units in Ankleshwar (Gujarat) after 18 employees at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. "In an unfortunate development, 18 members of our Ankleshwar site have tested positive for COVID-19," Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

The persons are under medical care and the company is carrying out all contact tracing protocol, it added. "The concerned authorities have been informed and we are working under their guidance for further actions. Safety and well-being of our employees is extremely important and we will co-operate with local administration as directed," the Mumbai-based drug maker said.

The company remains committed towards ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential medicines and it will take required precautions to ensure a safe and hygienic work environment for employees, it added. Lupin's Ankleshwar facility has multiple drug producing units, and the company did not share details as to which one of them is impacted.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to luring girls for late financier Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, with a judge still to decide on whether to ...

Ukraine leader tells IMF will name central bank candidate this week

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva he would nominate a candidate to be head of the countrys central bank by the end of this week.Informed KGeorgieva that by the end of the week,...

J&K LG meets slain BJP leader's family, gives Rs 20 lakh financial assistance

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday visited the house of slain BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari in Bandipora district, who along with his father and brother, was killed by militants. The Lt Governor handed ove...

Indian envoy to France Jawed Ashraf concurrently accredited as ambassador to Monaco

Jawed Ashraf, Indias envoy to France, has been concurrently accredited as Indias next Ambassador to MonacoAshraf was appointed Indias Ambassador to France in February this yearAshraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020