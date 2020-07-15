Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher, led by energy and materials

Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday, led by a surge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as investors bought energy and materials stocks and looked beyond a recent surge in coronavirus cases. The S&P 500 energy, materials industrial , health and consumer staples indexes all jumped.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 01:34 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher, led by energy and materials

Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday, led by a surge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as investors bought energy and materials stocks and looked beyond a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The S&P 500 energy, materials industrial , health and consumer staples indexes all jumped. Limiting gains in the Nasdaq and S&P 500, Amazon lost ground, extending a rotation that began Monday out of many big-name technology and momentum stocks that have led much of the U.S. stock market's rebound since March.

"Today is counterintuitive. We are reading about California's economy shutting down and a record spike in cases in Florida, and yet you have energy stocks leading," said Bob Shea, chief executive officer at TrimTabs Asset Management in New York. "We're seeing a mini-rotation into value." JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, rose after it posted a smaller-than-expected 51% drop in second-quarter profit.

Wells Fargo & Co tumbled after booking a quarterly loss for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. Citigroup Inc dropped 3.6% as it reported a steep fall in quarterly profit. The S&P 500 banks index dropped as the three banks set aside a combined $28 billion to cover potential losses on loans to borrowers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street has reclaimed most of its coronavirus-driven losses since March as a raft of monetary and fiscal stimulus and upbeat economic data raised hopes of a swift post-pandemic recovery. But a recent record surge in COVID-19 cases and new business restrictions, particularly in California, has again raised uncertainty about how it may take for the economy to recover.

Alabama, Florida and North Carolina reported record daily increases in COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. Investors are bracing for what could be the sharpest drop in quarterly earnings for S&P 500 firms since the 2008 financial crisis, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 557.51 points, or 2.14%, to 26,643.31, the S&P 500 gained 42.37 points, or 1.34%, to 3,197.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.73 points, or 0.94%, to 10,488.58. Delta Air Lines Inc dropped after it warned it will be more than two years before the industry sees a sustainable recovery from the "staggering" impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with demand largely tracking the curve of infections in different places.

Moderna Inc jumped after it said it plans to start a late-stage clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on or around July 27.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewish groups urge US to step up pressure on Jordan

A coalition of Jewish American groups has called on the U.S. government to press Jordan to extradite a Palestinian woman who helped carry out a 2001 suicide bombing that killed 15 people, including two Americans, in Jerusalem. A joint state...

Florida sets 1-day coronavirus death record

Florida confirmed 132 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, a one-day record for the state. Thats a 10 increase from the previous record set Thursday, but likely includes deaths from Saturday or Sunday not reported until Monday.The rolling seven-day ...

Maxwell denied bail on charges of luring girls for Epstein; accusers denounce her

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at a hearing in which two women dec...

WRAPUP 2-Fed officials warn on 'thick fog' ahead for U.S. economy as recovery concerns deepen

The U.S. economy will have a slower-than-expected recovery amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases across the country, and a broad second wave of the disease could cause economic pain to deepen again, Federal Reserve officials warned on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020