Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skoda launches Rapid Rider Plus at Rs 7.99 lakh

The new trim, Rapid Rider Plus comes powered with BSVI-compliant one-litre petrol engine which delivers a power output of 110 PS. The company recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that comes with 1.0 TSI petrol engine, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 12:03 IST
Skoda launches Rapid Rider Plus at Rs 7.99 lakh

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday said it has launched a new variant of its mid-sized sedan Rapid, priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). The new trim, Rapid Rider Plus comes powered with BSVI-compliant one-litre petrol engine which delivers a power output of 110 PS.

The company recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that comes with 1.0 TSI petrol engine, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement. An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and broaden the Rapid range, he added.

"The Rider Plus offers a compelling combination of the brand's emotive design, exquisite interiors and class leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment," Hollis said. The model comes with a fuel economy 18.97 kmpl, a 23 per cent increase in fuel efficiency, 14 per cent rise in torque and 5 per cent upsurge in power over the outgoing MPI engine, the automaker said.

The Rider Plus trim also get safety features like dual airbags, anti-lock braking system, engine immobiliser with floating code system, rough road package, rear parking sensors among others. They also come with16.51 cm colour touchscreen central infotainment system and dust and pollen filter among other features.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK health minister says will not be recommending masks in offices

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the government would not be recommending that people wear face masks in offices, after speculation that rules for work places could follow shops.We will not be recommending masks in the office,...

COVID-19: Rajasthan records three more deaths

Three more deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 527, an official said. With 235 new cases reported, the total number of people infected w...

INTERVIEW-Tokyo Olympics at risk if coronavirus mutates, gets stronger -Japan adviser

The Tokyo Olympics may have to be postponed again if the novel coronavirus mutates into a stronger pathogen, Kiyoshi Kurokawa, a prominent Japanese government adviser, said on Wednesday.However, a recent spike in cases in Tokyo is due to a ...

Golf-Asian Tour cancels Taiwan Masters due to COVID-19

The Asian Tour said on Wednesday Septembers Taiwan Masters has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to cancel Taiwan Masters was based on health and safety concerns as well as international travel restrictions on player...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020