Mace-ANAROCK collaboration to deliver tech-driven construction solutions to Indian real estate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mace, the international consultancy and construction company, and ANAROCK Group, India's leading real estate services company have announced a collaboration to bring unique real estate services to immediately benefit the Indian market as we settle into the 'new normal' post the COVID-19 pandemic. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide a new and integrated project management service to Indian developers, helping to deliver real estate projects and vital infrastructure.

This collaboration will bring about a quantum change in how Indian real estate is designed, constructed, and operated, particularly during and post COVID-19 when technology will become instrumental. Focusing on innovation in management and construction, Mace has delivered some of the world's major programmes and projects such as the London 2012 Olympic Games and the 2019 Pan American and Parapan Games in Lima.

ANAROCK, which has successfully completed exclusive sales mandates for over 400 Indian residential projects, is coordinating with the country's leading developers to give them a decisive edge by using these services. Through the Mace-ANAROCK collaboration, the objective is to leverage technology such as virtual reality, apps, and offsite technology/design for manufacture and assembly that can be used to improve safety and expedite construction timelines.

By using data analytics, modern methods of construction, and digital tools, Mace-ANAROCK focuses on innovative project delivery to upskill the workforce and train people for jobs of the future. "The Mace and ANAROCK collaboration will focus on expert consultancy services for construction and project delivery across sectors including mixed-use office and retail developments, residential projects including student accommodation, and industrial and manufacturing plants. We are timing this collaboration for Indian real estate's post-coronavirus reboot when the Indian construction sector will need tech-driven, cost-optimized solutions in the post-COVID-19 revival phase. We will be offering these solutions to real estate developers and government agencies focused on infrastructure deployment," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

"We are delighted to collaborate with ANAROCK, the company that has helped quality developers with their sales to now deliver the vital infrastructure the country needs. Our collaboration is grounded in a shared vision of India's post-crisis future, based on innovation and prosperity," said Davendra Dabasia, International Managing Director - Mace. "In a time of prolonged uncertainty, our aim is to transform project delivery with an innovative approach to management and construction, helping our clients to accurately design, plan and deliver real estate assets. By collaborating with the leading real estate advisor on the Indian market, we are covering every stage of project delivery, integrating the full lifecycle of an asset with our combined expertise," added Davendra.

In India, Mace has helped deliver residential schemes such as The Crest in Gurugram, and major mixed-use developments such as My Pad in Lucknow, that have transformed their local areas into thriving communities. They were also instrumental in helping create a world-class airport terminal at Mumbai International Airport. Mace has implemented the use of digital tools and safety processes in India which has had a significant impact on improving the safety standards of not only all the project sites it operates on but also across the industry.

ANAROCK will use its local service experience in real estate, including residential and strategic advisory, land services, and investment management to strengthen the partnership. ANAROCK has already signed up major names like Godrej Properties, Tata Housing, and Shapoorji Pallonji for these consultancy-based services.

From investment and project management to construction delivery and fit-out, the Mace-ANAROCK collaboration will combine global best practices in construction and project management with local expertise to cover the whole delivery cycle for real estate assets.