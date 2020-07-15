Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling above $1.26 as dollar falls, steady vs euro

After gross domestic product data for May rose by a smaller amount than expected, investors question whether the already announced fiscal stimulus measures will be enough to prop up the economy, expecting the Bank of England to increase its quantitative easing program and lower interest rates further. Britain's 5-year government bond yields fell last week below zero and "more subdued recovery in the UK will see market rates go more negative over the coming weeks," Halpenny estimated.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:23 IST
Sterling above $1.26 as dollar falls, steady vs euro

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

By Olga Cotaga July 15 - Sterling was dragged up by a weaker dollar and an improvement in risk sentiment on Wednesday but traded flat against the euro, with analysts saying it likely faced further weakening due to economic damage inflicted by the new coronavirus and Brexit.

The pound was up 0.5% at $1.2610, but remained steady against the common currency at 90.75 pence, though a whisker off the two-week low of 91.12 it fell to the day before. "From an FX perspective it is always about the relative and we would argue that the relative macro position for the UK is looking grimmer than most other major economies that will lead to further sterling weakness ahead," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.

"With the Brexit impediment thrown in on top, sterling will increasingly be viewed as part of the solution in providing stimulus through further depreciation ahead," Halpenny said. After gross domestic product data for May rose by a smaller amount than expected, investors question whether the already announced fiscal stimulus measures will be enough to prop up the economy, expecting the Bank of England to increase its quantitative easing program and lower interest rates further.

Britain's 5-year government bond yields fell last week below zero and "more subdued recovery in the UK will see market rates go more negative over the coming weeks," Halpenny estimated. Speculators are shorting the pound, with most recent CFTC positioning data showing that leveraged funds held $1.28 billion in shorts, though the amount had decreased in recent weeks and was not nearly as high as around the same time last year.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

19 BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya; state tally at 337

Nineteen BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, taking the northeastern states tally to 337, officials said. The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 289, of which 205 are Bor...

FEATURE-No jobs, few crops: Coronavirus and pests leave Nepal fearing hunger

By Aadesh Subedi PYUTHAN, Nepal, July 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two months ago, Krishna Prasad Jaisi lost his job as a chef in neighbouring India when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the hotel where he worked. With the business sti...

BJP stages protest seeking CBI probe into party MLA's death

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday staged demonstrations in front of police stations across West Bengal, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged murder of party MLA Debendra Nath Roy. Alleging that West Bengal has been turned into a...

Martial on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine: Darren Fletcher

Former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher has said that Anthony Martial is on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine. Martial is currently enjoying a stellar run with United as he has registered 21 goals in 41 appearances for the sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020