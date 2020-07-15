Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google backs Reliance's Jio Platforms with $4.5 bln India investment

The deal with Google will bolster Reliance's tech ambitions, such as building smart homes, using solutions similar to Amazon.com Inc's Alexa voice assistant, connected cars and security systems. Jio and Google will also partner to built a low-cost "4G or even 5G smartphone" for India, Ambani said, in a move that is likely to get tens of millions of Indians to use mobile internet for the first time.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:17 IST
Google backs Reliance's Jio Platforms with $4.5 bln India investment

Alphabet's Google will buy a 7.7% stake for $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms, taking a seat on its board alongside another big name backer Facebook to help the digital arm of Reliance Industries realise its lofty ambitions. Reliance, India's most highly-valued company run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has now sold nearly 33% of Jio Platforms which houses music, movie apps and telecoms venture Jio Infocomm for 1.52 trillion rupees ($20.22 billion). Facebook bought into the firm in late April.

The latest investment announced on Wednesday comes just days after Alphabet Inc said it would invest $10 billion in India via a so-called digitisation fund over the next five to seven years through equity deals and tie-ups. "As we end our current cycle of capital raising, we are delighted to welcome another strategic partner into Jio," Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual shareholders meeting hosted via a webcast.

Google will gain a board seat at Jio Platforms as part of the transaction, a Google executive told Reuters in an interview. Facebook also has a board seat. The deal with Google will bolster Reliance's tech ambitions, such as building smart homes, using solutions similar to Amazon.com Inc's Alexa voice assistant, connected cars and security systems.

Jio and Google will also partner to built a low-cost "4G or even 5G smartphone" for India, Ambani said, in a move that is likely to get tens of millions of Indians to use mobile internet for the first time. "Through this partnership with Jio Platforms we see the chance to have an even greater impact than either company could have alone," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a video message, adding that the Jio investment was "the first and the biggest" investment Google would make via the $10 billion fund.

Jio Infocomm, the mainstay of Jio Platforms and India's largest mobile carrier with more than 387 million users, will also widen Google's reach in a country where just about 500 million of its 1.3 billion population use the internet. Google could potentially also benefit from Ambani's closeness to the nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has taken a hard stand on issues such as data localisation and digital taxes, a headache for big tech firms such as Facebook and Google.

Reliance, which has also won the backing of Qualcomm Inc and Intel Corp for Jio Platforms, has built an in-house 5G solution and is ready to rollout 5G services as soon as airwaves are available, the company said. ($1 = 75.1590 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-'There will be people in jail': Mexico plans arrests soon in tax crackdown

Mexico could issue arrest warrants for suspected tax dodgers by September, a top prosecutor said, as the government ramps up an aggressive campaign to squeeze more revenue out of businesses and end years of what it calls weak tax collection...

Seafarers group: Tanker off UAE sought by US 'hijacked'

An oil tanker sought by the US over allegedly trying to circumvent sanctions on Iran was hijacked on July 5 off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a seafarers organization said Wednesday. David Hammond, the CEO of the United Kingdom-bas...

Confusion amid reports Thailand's top economic team to resign

Thailands Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and economic policy guru and Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak are planning to resign their posts, local media reported on WednesdayReuters could not independently confirm the online repo...

NITI Aayog and USAID co-chair SG Pillar India Energy Modeling Forum 

Sustainable Growth Pillar is an important pillar of IndiaUS Strategic Energy Partnership co-chaired by NITI Aayog and USAID. The SG pillar entails energy data management, energy modelling and collaboration on low carbon technologies as thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020