U.S. Army Private Travis King Sentenced After North Korean Detention

U.S. Army Private Travis King, who ran into North Korea in 2023 and was detained, was sentenced to one year of confinement but freed due to time already served. King's legal troubles included charges of desertion, assault, and solicitation of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to five of 14 charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 06:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 06:17 IST
Travis King

U.S. Army Private Travis King, who crossed into North Korea last year and was subsequently detained, was sentenced to one year of confinement on Friday but was released due to time already served, his lawyer announced.

King faced a variety of charges, including desertion, assault against fellow soldiers, and solicitation of child pornography, according to Reuters' report last year. The Army charged King with 14 offenses under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Following negotiations, North Korea released him in September 2023, and he pleaded guilty to five of the charges during his sentencing at Fort Bliss, Texas.

"With time already served and credit for good behavior, Travis is now free and will return home," stated his lawyer. King had joined the Army in January 2021 and had faced disciplinary actions related to assault allegations in South Korea even before his detainment in North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

