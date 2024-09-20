Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-origin Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi spearheaded efforts to rally South Asian American voters for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Michigan, a pivotal battleground state. The small yet significant Indian American community's involvement could be crucial in the tight race.

Representing Illinois' eighth Congressional District, Krishnamoorthi spent the weekend in Detroit, acting as a campaign surrogate. He collaborated with the AAPI Victory Fund, visiting various places of worship, including a Hindu Temple, and headlined a South Asian American Town Hall with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a U.S. Senate candidate.

The events attracted hundreds of local Democrats eager to engage in the upcoming November elections. ''Our community's enthusiasm for the first-ever South Asian President of the United States is palpable,'' said Krishnamoorthi. He pledged to continue his efforts nationwide and across Illinois to support Kamala Harris's election campaign.

