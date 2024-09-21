Quad Summit: Modi's Mission for Indo-Pacific Prosperity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by President Joe Biden. He will also address the UN General Assembly's 'Summit of the Future' and engage with the Indian community and American business leaders. The visit aims to bolster Indo-Pacific cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of the Quad as a grouping for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region ahead of his three-day visit to the US.
Modi will participate in the annual Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by President Joe Biden. He expressed his anticipation for discussions with fellow leaders, including Prime Ministers Albanese and Kishida. Additionally, the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with Biden to explore new avenues for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
The visit also includes Modi's attendance at an Indian community event at Long Island and his address at the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly. Modi highlighted the importance of connecting with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders to strengthen the unique partnership between India and the US, aiming for a secure and prosperous future for all.
