Left Menu
Development News Edition

Export, imports fall for 4th month in June, but trade turns surplus after 18 yrs

India's exports fell for the fourth straight month in June as shipments of key segments like petroleum and textiles declined but the country's trade turned surplus for the first time in 18 years as imports dropped by a steeper 47.59 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:35 IST
Export, imports fall for 4th month in June, but trade turns surplus after 18 yrs

India's exports fell for the fourth straight month in June as shipments of key segments like petroleum and textiles declined but the country's trade turned surplus for the first time in 18 years as imports dropped by a steeper 47.59 per cent. Exports in value terms declined by 12.41 per cent to USD 21.91 billion in June on weak global demand due to COVID-19, official data released on Wednesday showed.

The outward shipments in June, however, recovered from a steeper decline of 60.28 per cent in April and 36.47 per cent in May. Imports also plunged for the fourth month in a row by 47.59 per cent to USD 21.11 billion in June, leaving a trade surplus of USD 0.79 billion, the first time in the last 18 years. Last time it was in January 2002 when India posted a trade surplus of USD 10 million.

Oil imports declined by 55.29 per cent to USD 4.93 billion in June. Gold imports plunged 77.42 per cent to USD 608.7 million. Exports sectors which recorded negative growth include gems and jewellery (-50 per cent), leather (-40.5 per cent), petroleum products (-31.65 per cent), engineering goods (-7.5 per cent), ready-made garments (RMG) of all textiles (-34.84 per cent), and cashew (-27 per cent).

Import segments which recorded negative growth include gold, silver, transport equipment, coal, fertiliser,  machinery and machine tools. However, exports of oil seeds, coffee, rice, tobacco, spices, pharma, and chemicals reported positive growth in June.       Commenting on the numbers, Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC) Chairman Khushwant Jain said that oil seed exports are recording growth on account of healthy output and steps taken by the government to promote shipments.

"The growth rate will continue in the coming months also. The commerce ministry is resolving all our issues," Jain said. Mohit Singla, the Chairman of Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said as the forward and backward linkages of economic activity are gradually repairing, the supply shock is fading and thus making produce readily available to meet demand.

"Many workers are returning back to work mainly in the manufacturing sector which is normalising the manufacturing activities and thus preparing industry to meet the global demand," Singla said. ICRA Ltd, Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said while merchandise exports charted a recovery in June, merchandise imports continued to languish, resulting in trade surplus.

"However, the underlying dynamics of this trade surplus remain unpalatable, given the implications for the strength of domestic demand. Given the delayed recovery in imports, we expect the merchandise trade deficit to shrink to around USD 10-12 billion in Q1 FY2021 from around USD 46 billion in Q1 FY2020...We expect a current account surplus of around USD 14-16 billion in Q1 FY2021," she said. Responding to June export figures, FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf said that the June figures show a trade surplus of USD 0.79 billion and last time it was in January 2002, more than 18 years back, when India had posted a trade surplus.

"However, we have to analyse imports, as such a steep decline in imports may hamper the industrial recovery in coming months. I am of the view that the focus should be on FTAs to further revive our exports and take up competition coming from smaller countries like Vietnam," he said During April-June 2020, exports fell by 36.71 per cent to USD 51.32 billion while imports shrank by 52.43 per cent to USD 60.44 billion. The trade deficit stood at USD 9.12 billion during April-June. Oil imports in April-June 2020-21 were USD 13.08 billion, 62.47 per cent lower as compared to USD 34.85 billion in the same period last year.

Since 2011-12, India's exports have been hovering at around USD 300 billion. During 2017-18, the overseas shipments grew by about 10 per cent to USD 303 billion and further to USD 330.08 billion in 2018-19 and USD 314.31 billion in 2019-20..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oklahoma governor becomes first U.S. state governor to test positive for coronavirus

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, believed to be the first governor of a U.S. state to do so.Stitt disclosed his positive test results in a video conference call with repor...

Ethiopia starts filling controversial dam after talks with Egypt, Sudan fail

Ethiopia said on Wednesday it has begun filling the reservoir behind the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a day after talks with Sudan and Egypt on the giant Blue Nile hydroelectric project stalled. The project has raised concerns in Egypt ...

Sweden's health agency says open schools did not spur pandemic spread among children

Swedens decision to keep schools open during the pandemic resulted in no higher rate of infection among its schoolchildren than in neighbouring Finland, where schools did temporarily close, their public health agencies said in a joint repor...

New research highlights increased loneliness in over-70s during COVID-19 pandemic

A new report examines issues of loneliness and social isolation in older adults. The report offers fresh insight into the experiences of those over 70 who were advised to cocoon as part of public health measures to curtail the spread of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020