Classic Legends announces to begin pan-India deliveries of 334-cc bike Perak from Jul 20

The BSVI-compliant and India's first factory custom Perak is also available with a range of easy finance options, including special equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan at Rs 6,666 per month, the company said in a release. Priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), Perak was officially launched on November 15 last year while the bookings for the bike had begun from January 1.

Classic Legends, which brought back the iconic Czech motorcycle brand Jawa in India in 2018, on Wednesday announced the commencement of pan-India deliveries of its 334-cc bike Perak from July 20. The BSVI-compliant and India's first factory custom Perak is also available with a range of easy finance options, including special equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan at Rs 6,666 per month, the company said in a release.

Priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), Perak was officially launched on November 15 last year while the bookings for the bike had begun from January 1. "Built on the idea of India's first factory custom, the Perak is just that. We are proud of our creation and today, we offer it to our customers to enjoy," said Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, which is a subsidiary of the Mahindra group.

The motorcycle is available for display, test rides and bookings at all Jawa dealerships across India, the company said. Easy finance options for the Jawa Parek are 50 per cent discount on the first three EMIs, special EMI plan at Rs 6,666 per month, EMI plans as low as Rs 8,000 for a two-year financing and and Rs 6,000 for three years, among others, Classic Legends said in the release.

The company also said it has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure across its sales outlets and the dealerships have been adhering to the policies and measures directed by the central and state governments with respect to the safety of customers, employees and visitors. The showrooms are functional with teams trained and equipped to follow social distancing, hygiene and sanitation protocols. While Mahindra has a 60 per cent stake in Classic Legends, the balance 40 per cent is held by Anupam Thareja, founder of Classic Legends; and Boman Irani, chairman and MD at Rustomjee Group.

At its re-launch in the country in November 2018, the company introduced two models -- the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two, both powered by 293cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engines. The Perak was only unveiled at that time..

