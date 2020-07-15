Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power Min gives nod for forward, derivative contracts in electricity

She also said that specifically, the office memorandum would pave the way for introduction of long duration delivery-based contracts on the power exchanges under the jurisdiction of the CERC. "The derivatives contracts, as and when introduced, will be under the jurisdiction of Sebi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:14 IST
Power Min gives nod for forward, derivative contracts in electricity

In a significant move, the power ministry has approved trading of electricity through forward and derivative contracts subject to the outcome of a case in the Supreme Court. The issue of forward contracts and derivatives contracts for electricity has been a bone of contention between the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The more than a decade-old long dispute between the two regulators is now before the Supreme Court. In an office memorandum, dated July 10, the ministry has given its go-ahead for such contracts. subject to the order that will be passed by the Supreme Court later.

According to the memorandum, Solicitor General of India has given a favourable opinion for introduction of such contracts. Shruti Bhatia, Head of Corporate Communications at the Indian Energy Exchange, said the ministry's office memorandum is a welcome and positive step for the power markets and would indeed facilitate it to leapfrog to the next level of growth.

"It is a significant development which indicates resolution of a decade old jurisdictional conflict between CERC and Sebi ably led by the Government. Once the longer duration delivery based forward contracts and derivatives contracts are introduced, they will potentially alter the way power is procured in our country," she told PTI. She also said that specifically, the office memorandum would pave the way for introduction of long duration delivery-based contracts on the power exchanges under the jurisdiction of the CERC.

"The derivatives contracts, as and when introduced, will be under the jurisdiction of Sebi. With this development, we at IEX, will be able to design long duration contracts and move forward with the approval process in CERC," she noted. In 2011, the Bombay High Court held that CERC and Sebi cannot have exclusive jurisdiction over forward contracts and derivative contracts unless the respective rules and Acts are amended for the purpose. The matter is now before the Supreme Court.

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

‘IO of Kanpur police team’s ambush by Dubey men changed’

Kanpur SSP has changed the investigating officer of the cash of ambush of a police team by slain gangsters Vikas Dubey and his accomplices in Chaubeypur police station area in which eight policemen, including a DySP, were killed. SSP Dinesh...

Early-stage trial data on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due Monday -Lancet

Early-stage human trial data on a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will be published on July 20, The Lancet medical journal said on Wednesday. The vaccine candidate is already in large-scale Phase III human trial...

Illegal armed groups subject Colombians to 'draconian' virus lockdowns - HRW

Leftist guerrillas and criminal organizations have attacked and killed civilians while enforcing curfews and quarantines they imposed across Colombia, ostensibly to fight COVID-19, Human Rights Watch HRW said on Wednesday. While the governm...

U.S. calls on Guyana government to 'step aside' after disputed vote

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called on Guyanese President David Granger to step aside following a disputed election in the new oil producer.Preliminary data from a recount of votes published by Guyanas elections commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020