Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food commodity prices at risk of 'market shock' falls -FAO/OECD

"The macroeconomic shocks induced by the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to put downward pressure on agricultural commodity prices," they said, adding there was potential for "a historically significant market shock" this year. An economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic could hit demand for agricultural commodities and trigger short-term price falls on an historic scale, they said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:30 IST
Food commodity prices at risk of 'market shock' falls -FAO/OECD
Representative Image Image Credit : wikkimedia

Ample supply and a knock to consumption in the event of a global recession threaten to produce a "market shock" as food prices tumble, the U.N.'s food agency and the OECD said in a report published on Thursday. "The macroeconomic shocks induced by the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to put downward pressure on agricultural commodity prices," they said, adding there was potential for "a historically significant market shock" this year.

An economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic could hit demand for agricultural commodities and trigger short-term price falls on a historic scale, they said. The impact on vegetable oil and animal-based products would be greater than for staple crops such as rice and wheat, they added.

The projections were part of an annual 10-year agricultural outlook produced by the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). It marked their first analysis of the possible consequences of the new coronavirus. The virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, has already contributed to price slides in agricultural commodities, including a 10-year low for U.S. corn, as restaurants have closed and fuel consumption has fallen. Some commodity prices have recovered in recent weeks, helped by an easing of lockdowns, although traders say the demand outlook remains uncertain as the virus continues to spread.

The FAO and OECD projected that agricultural prices would gradually revert to their baseline scenario which calls for a slight decline in real terms over 2020-2029. Higher agricultural productivity, led by yield gains, would keep pace with population-driven food demand and curb global prices, they said.

Prices of meat, particularly pork, were projected to fall more sharply in the coming decade as the market recovers from a swine fever epidemic that has decimated pig herds in China and some other Asian countries, the FAO and OECD said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. judge rejects settlement of Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse claims; The mobilizing power of the BTS ARMY and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Clickatell launches Chat Desk to help agents resolve customer queries

Clickatell Clickatell.com, a global leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, today announced the launch of Chat Desk, a digital contact centre solution that helps agents resolve customer queries and obtain customer insights in rea...

Netanyahu faces pushback over money-for-all coronavirus grants plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got a lukewarm reception on Thursday from his main coalition partner and the head of the central bank to a plan to grant money to all Israelis to kickstart the economy during the coronavirus crisis. Netanya...

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Portfolio of 15 generic and over-the-counter OTC medicines from Sandoz division addresses urgent unmet needs of low- and lower-middle-income countries to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms Portfolio will be sold at zero-profit to governm...

Oil giants including Exxon set first joint carbon target

A group of the worlds top oil companies, including Saudi Aramco, Chinas CNPC and Exxon Mobil, have for the first time set goals to cut their greenhouse gas emissions as a proportion of output, as pressure on the sectors climate stance grows...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020