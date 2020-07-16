GST collection in Bengal drops marginally in June

Collection of revenue under Goods and Services Tax (GST) from centrally administered assessees in West Bengal dropped marginally in June 2020, an official of the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) of Kolkata zone said. The collection of GST in West Bengal, which was Rs 1416.38 crore in June 2019, slightly declined to Rs 1,367.50 crore in the same month this year, he said.

According to him, the small assessees who have been given time extension for filing GST returns due in March have made their payments in the month of June. The actual June collection figure will be ascertained in August, he said.

However, for the Kolkata zone, which also comprises Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, June collections have increased marginally at Rs 1,598.59 crore as compared to Rs 1,536.38 crore in 2019. According to data available with the CGST Kolkata zone office, GST collections in April and May this year was Rs 345 crore and Rs 745 crore respectively.

Collections in the same two months in 2019 was Rs 1,887.70 crore and Rs 1,618 crore respectively. The official said that collections were low in these months in 2020 due to lack of economic activity during the lockdown.