Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food commodities still at risk of coronavirus 'market shock' -FAO/OECD

A knock to food consumption in a global recession triggered by a coronavirus epidemic could produce a "market shock" of tumbling agricultural prices, the U.N.'s food agency and the OECD said on Thursday. With food production mostly maintained during the crisis, agricultural markets were facing the risk of swelling stockpiles that would weigh on prices, the organisations said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:49 IST
Food commodities still at risk of coronavirus 'market shock' -FAO/OECD
Representative Image Image Credit : wikkimedia

A knock to food consumption in a global recession triggered by a coronavirus epidemic could produce a "market shock" of tumbling agricultural prices, the U.N.'s food agency, and the OECD said on Thursday.

With food production mostly maintained during the crisis, agricultural markets were facing the risk of swelling stockpiles that would weigh on prices, the organizations said. "The macroeconomic shocks induced by the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to put downward pressure on agricultural commodity prices," they said, adding there was potential for "a historically significant market shock" this year.

The impact on vegetable oil and animal-based products would be greater than for staple crops like rice and wheat, they said. The projections were part of an annual 10-year agricultural outlook published by the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). It marked their first analysis of the possible consequences of the new coronavirus on agricultural markets. The virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, has already contributed to price slides in agricultural commodities, including a 10-year low for U.S. corn, as restaurants have closed and fuel consumption has fallen.

Some commodity prices have recovered in recent weeks, helped by an easing of lockdowns, but the FAO and OECD said the short-term outlook remained uncertain. "The markets have done a good job of getting over the initial shock," OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria told an online news conference.

"However, there is no room for complacency, especially as the virus spreads in developing countries." While the COVID-19 context has clouded the short-term outlook, the FAO and OECD projected that agricultural prices would gradually revert to their baseline scenario of a slight decline in real terms over 2020-2029.

Higher productivity, led by yield gains, would keep pace with population-driven food demand and curb global prices, they said. Prices of meat, particularly pork, were projected to fall more sharply as the market recovers from a swine fever epidemic in China.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior IAS Officer M Sivasankar, former principal secretaryto Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suspended pending inquiry: CM.

Senior IAS Officer M Sivasankar, former principal secretaryto Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suspended pending inquiry CM....

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking guidelines for time-bound disposal of mercy petitions

The Supreme Court Thursday sought response from the Centre on a plea which has sought guidelines for time-bound disposal of mercy petitions and exhaustion of legal remedies by death-row convicts. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde...

Kabir Khan decodes ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s popularity ahead of its fifth anniversary

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Kabir Khans most loved film and it is also that one movie he has watched maximum number of times thanks to his daughter who loves to catch it during its multiple TV runs. Children love the message of unity that the film...

Narendra Tomar appreciates efforts of ICAR scientists on 92nd foundation day

Indian Council of Agricultural Research ICAR celebrated its 92nd foundation day today. On this occasion, Union Minister of Agriculture Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar appreciated the efforts of the agricultural scientists due to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020