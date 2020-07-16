Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuvoco may list Emami Cement in 2-3 years

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited, a Nirma promoter group company, may list Emami Cement in the next two to three years when the expansions are complete and capital market condition expected to be agile and optimistic, sources said on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:33 IST
Nuvoco may list Emami Cement in 2-3 years

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited, a Nirma promoter group company, may list Emami Cement in the next two to three years when the expansions are complete and capital market condition expected to be agile and optimistic, sources said on Thursday. Nuvoco Vistas, formerly Lafarge India Limited, in February announced that it will acquire the 8.3 million tonnes per annum cement business of Emami for an enterprise value Rs 5,500 crore. Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition in May.

"Nuvoco is likely to list Emami Cement in the next two to three years when all formalities are complete and capital market condition is agile and optimistic," a source privy to the development said. When contacted, Nuvoco spokesperson declined to speak on the issue.

Kotak Special Situations Fund, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, invested Rs 500 crore in Nuvoco Limited, the parent body of the acquiring arm, to finance the acquisition of Emami Cements in a structured quasi-equity deal, sources said. Quasi-equity fills the gap between debt and equity and aims to reflect some of the characteristics of both.

Out of Rs 5,500 crore enterprise valuation, the current debt level of about Rs 2,200 crore will continue under the Gujarat-based Nirma group management. Kotak is the only external funding partner and the rest is being funded by Nuvoco and the group, sources said. Emami Cement operates an integrated cement plant at Risdah in Chhattisgarh, and has grinding units in Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha with a total installed capacity of 8.3 million tonnes per annum.

Kolkata-based promoters of FMCG major Emami Ltd receive around Rs 3,200 crore after adjusting Rs 2,200 crore debt for the cement business, but the actual cash flow will be less after taxes to the Emami promoters..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

European Central Bank urges leaders to act on economy

The European Central Bank is taking a break after deploying massive stimulus measures in recent weeks and on Thursday urged European leaders to help the economy by agreeing on a fund to support the regions hardest hit by the virus outbreak....

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future: Statement.

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future Statement....

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645; death toll mounts to 3,545: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645 death toll mounts to 3,545 Authorities....

Rugby-Champions Cup to resume with quarter-finals in September

This years Champions Cup quarter-finals have been rescheduled for the weekend of Sept. 19-20 after the knockout stages were initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said on Thursday. Reigning c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020