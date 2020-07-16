Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

We have taken into account the risk of a second wave. IMPROVED SENTIMENT Financial market sentiment has improved. Compared with the time of the PEPP announcement, euro investment-grade corporate spreads declined by more than 80 basis points while high-yield spreads declined by more than 250 basis points, so we see significant improvements.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:42 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

The European Central Bank left policy unchanged on Thursday, as expected, scrutinising instead the effectiveness and any unwanted side-effects of its crisis-fighting measures. Following are highlights of ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at a post-policy meeting press conference.

ACTIVITY RESUMES Incoming information ... signals a resumption of euro area economic activity, although the level of activity remains well below the levels prevailing before the coronavirus pandemic, and the outlook remains highly uncertain.

UNEVEN, PARTIAL RECOVERY Both high-frequency and survey indicators bottomed out in April and showed a significant, though uneven and partial, recovery in May and June alongside the ongoing containment of the virus and the associated easing of the lockdown measures.

JOB LOSSES WEIGH Actual and expected job and income losses and the exceptionally elevated uncertainty about the evolution of the pandemic and the economic outlook continue to weigh on consumer spending and on business investment.

PRICE PRESSURE VERY SUBDUED Headline inflation is being dampened by lower energy prices and price pressures are expected to remain very subdued on account of the sharp decline in real GDP growth and the associated significant increase in economic slack.

UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK Uncertainty over the scale of the rebound remains high ... The balance of risks remain on the downside.

AMPLE STIMULUS Ample monetary stimulus remains necessary to support the economic recovery and to safeguard medium-term price stability.

SLOWER PACE We have slowed down a little bit the pace of purchases. Unless there were significant upside surprise (to economic outlook), our baseline remains we will use the entire envelope of PEPP.

NEXT GENERATION We strongly welcome the European Commission's EU next generation proposal. It will need to be firmly rooted in sound structural policies.

FRONTLOADED PEPP We have front-loaded (PEPP) purchases - just to remind you, we have purchased over 360 billion euros in the first couple of months and that was at the end of June, effectively.

PEPP PLANS It is effective, it is adequate and it is working. We have not discussed that (altering PEPP programme) ... We do not see a need to revisit.

GOOD PLACE During this meeting of the Governing Council, we really spent a good deal of time looking at the economic circumstances ... And really, seeing the developments in the economy, we really felt that we were in a good place at the moment. We have taken into account the risk of a second wave.

IMPROVED SENTIMENT Financial market sentiment has improved.

Compared with the time of the PEPP announcement, euro investment-grade corporate spreads declined by more than 80 basis points while high-yield spreads declined by more than 250 basis points, so we see significant improvements. But having said that we are not exactly back to where were before the pandemic started. For example, government bond yields are still higher in most jurisdictions than they were before the pandemic and this is highly relevant from a monetary policy stance.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

NW Premier office's all staff test negative for COVID-19

Staff in the Office of the North West Premier have all tested negative for COVID-19.The staff were tested after the Premier Job Mokgoro had tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and subsequently went into quarantine.These staff members ...

European Central Bank urges leaders to act on economy

The European Central Bank is taking a break after deploying massive stimulus measures in recent weeks and on Thursday urged European leaders to help the economy by agreeing on a fund to support the regions hardest hit by the virus outbreak....

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future: Statement.

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future Statement....

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645; death toll mounts to 3,545: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645 death toll mounts to 3,545 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020