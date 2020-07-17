Gaana ties up with podcast hosting major Libsyn

Left Menu
Libsyn Vice-President Podcaster Relations Rob Walch said,"This collaboration will make it easy for over 150 million Indian audiences to discover and consume our great podcasts by making our catalogue directly available on their favourite music app Gaana." At present, Gaana hosts shows and podcasts in multiple languages spanning 21 categories like comedy, storytelling, devotional, motivational, kids, lifestyle and culture, among others. Libsyn on the other hand is a world-leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetisation services since 2004.

Music streaming app Gaana on Friday said it has partnered with global podcast hosting major, Liberated Syndication for content sharing. Under the partnership, Indian podcast lovers would have seamless access to Libsyn's content library that features The Dave Ramsey Show, WTF with Marc Maron, Hardcore History & The Minimalists, among others, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the association, Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal said,"At Gaana, we have been investing steadily in this space with our Podcast Originals and have now taken it up a notch with our partnership with Libsyn that would engage our audience with world-class podcasting content from around the world." Shows and podcasts have the potential to be among the most popular mainstream non-music genres in India owing to the diversity of the audience, he added. Libsyn Vice-President Podcaster Relations Rob Walch said,"This collaboration will make it easy for over 150 million Indian audiences to discover and consume our great podcasts by making our catalogue directly available on their favourite music app Gaana." At present, Gaana hosts shows and podcasts in multiple languages spanning 21 categories like comedy, storytelling, devotional, motivational, kids, lifestyle and culture, among others.

Libsyn on the other hand is a world-leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetisation services since 2004. In 2019, it delivered over 620 crore downloads. It hosts over 58 lakh media files from more than 69,000 podcasts..

