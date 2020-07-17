Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks up on optimism for more stimulus, still set for weekly fall

Emerging market stocks bounced back on Friday, as hopes of stimulus helped ease economic worries amid surging COVID-19 cases, although U.S.-China tensions kept a gauge for the shares on course for its biggest weekly decline in three months. Market participants are betting on U.S. policymakers to adopt more stimulus measures as the world's largest economy struggles to contain the epidemic, with Congress set to begin debating a package next week.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:09 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks up on optimism for more stimulus, still set for weekly fall
Representative Image

Emerging market stocks bounced back on Friday, as hopes of stimulus helped ease economic worries amid surging COVID-19 cases, although U.S.-China tensions kept a gauge for the shares on course for its biggest weekly decline in three months.

Market participants are betting on U.S. policymakers to adopt more stimulus measures as the world's largest economy struggles to contain the epidemic, with Congress set to begin debating a package next week. MSCI's index for developing world stocks rose 0.6% but was set for a 1.6% weekly decline, its worst week in nearly three months as virus infections surged in the United States, India, Russia, and Brazil. The ongoing dispute on trade and other issues between Washington and Beijing also hammered risk sentiment.

"Further fiscal stimulus could give the bull market-fresh legs, with equities having already priced in the current unprecedented monetary policy support," FXTM market analyst, Han Tan, wrote in a client note. Central and Eastern European markets watched for developments around the EU recovery fund, as a summit commenced on Friday where EU leaders will discuss a proposed stimulus deal to kick-start economic growth.

Currencies in Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania were flat against the euro. Dutch opposition and the threat of a Hungarian veto weigh on chances for a deal on the EU's 2021-27 budget envisaged at slightly above 1 trillion euros and an attached new recovery fund worth 750 billion euros meant to help rebuild the southern economies affected the most by the crisis.

The Russian rouble was rangebound and has underperformed its peers for the week, pressured by declining oil prices and Washington's sanctions on individuals and entities tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Most market participants would view these sanctions as falling within a moderate range or being already priced in, nevertheless, the developments are triggering mild rouble underperformance at the moment," said Tatha Ghose, FX & emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday that hackers backed by Russia were trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world. The Turkish lira was flat against the dollar, while the South African rand firmed.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan offers third consular access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan has offered third consular access to India for its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistani media reports on Friday said. The reports quoting Pakistan Foreign Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said a note verbale has been sent meeting Indias dema...

Granules India Q1 net profit rises 34 pc to Rs 111.4 cr

Drug firm Granules India on Friday reported a 33.87 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.24 crore...

MP Assembly monsoon session deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Madhya Pradesh Assemblys Monsoon session, which was scheduled to begin here from July 20, has been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday. The decision to defer the session was taken unanimously at an...

"The stakes couldn't be higher": EU recovery plan summit under way

European Union leaders met on Friday for tense summit talks on a multi-billion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the bloc into its latest crisis. The 27 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020