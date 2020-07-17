Left Menu
TDSAT stays Trai's interim direction to Vodafone Idea on withholding priority plan

Telecom tribunal TDSAT on Friday stayed Trai's interim direction asking Vodafone Idea to withhold its priority plan that promises 4G network on a priority basis to certain premium users. In the impunged letter, Trai had asked VIL to withhold the plan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:18 IST
Telecom tribunal TDSAT on Friday stayed Trai's interim direction asking Vodafone Idea to withhold its priority plan that promises 4G network on a priority basis to certain premium users. The tribunal's decision provides a temporary relief for Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL).

Earlier this week, VIL moved the tribunal challenging Trai's direction asking the company to withhold the plan till the matter is examined. In its order on Friday, the tribunal said it would be open for Trai to proceed with the inquiry and pass final orders in accordance with law at the earliest after ensuring that requirements of natural justice are satisfied and VIL is given opportunity to explain any alleged contravention of extant directions of the authority.

"Hence, the interim direction in paragraph 2 of the impugned letter dated 11.07.2020 is stayed until further orders," the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) said. In the impunged letter, Trai had asked VIL to withhold the plan.

