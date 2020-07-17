Godrej Group leases 2 lakh sq ft office space to Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk in Mumbai

Godrej Fund Management, real estate arm of Godrej Group, on Friday said it has leased around 2 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai to Denmark-based logistic firm A P Moller-Maersk. The space has been leased in commercial project Godrej Two at Vikhroli, the company said in a statement.

The project is the first of its development assets under GFM's Godrej Build to Core – I (GBTC-I) programme, and is jointly owned along with Godrej Properties. The commercial project is part of the larger mixed use development 'The Trees'.

A P Moller–Maersk, the USD 39 billion Denmark-headquartered integrated container logistics company, brings its seven business units from four different locations under one roof at Godrej Two. Maersk will initially occupy around 140,000 sq ft with an option to take additional space, post which the total space occupied would be around 2,00,000 sq ft.

Karan Bolaria, MD and CEO, GFM, said, "We are confident that our product is future ready and caters to the ever changing needs of multinational corporations operating in India". An estimated 1,100 employees will work at the new office, once this is ready towards the end of 2020.

"Maersk has a long-term commitment to India and over the period has established several business units across Mumbai. We are now excited to bring most of these business units under one roof which will allow us to collaborate better and continue building constructively on our commitment towards India," Steve Felder, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia, said. Godrej Fund Management (GFM) is the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group. It manages over USD 1 billion of capital across four funds.