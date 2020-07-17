Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godrej Group leases 2 lakh sq ft office space to Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk in Mumbai

Godrej Fund Management, real estate arm of Godrej Group, on Friday said it has leased around 2 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai to Denmark-based logistic firm A P Moller-Maersk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:46 IST
Godrej Group leases 2 lakh sq ft office space to Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk in Mumbai

Godrej Fund Management, real estate arm of Godrej Group, on Friday said it has leased around 2 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai to Denmark-based logistic firm A P Moller-Maersk. The space has been leased in commercial project Godrej Two at Vikhroli, the company said in a statement.

The project is the first of its development assets under GFM's Godrej Build to Core – I (GBTC-I) programme, and is jointly owned along with Godrej Properties. The commercial project is part of the larger mixed use development 'The Trees'.

A P Moller–Maersk, the USD 39 billion Denmark-headquartered integrated container logistics company, brings its seven business units from four different locations under one roof at Godrej Two. Maersk will initially occupy around 140,000 sq ft with an option to take additional space, post which the total space occupied would be around 2,00,000 sq ft.

Karan Bolaria, MD and CEO, GFM, said, "We are confident that our product is future ready and caters to the ever changing needs of multinational corporations operating in India". An estimated 1,100 employees will work at the new office, once this is ready towards the end of 2020.

"Maersk has a long-term commitment to India and over the period has established several business units across Mumbai. We are now excited to bring most of these business units under one roof which will allow us to collaborate better and continue building constructively on our commitment towards India," Steve Felder, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia, said. Godrej Fund Management (GFM) is the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group. It manages over USD 1 billion of capital across four funds.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests living environment may be key to longevity

The environment where you live has a significant impact on the likelihood that you will reach centenarian age person who has reached the age of 100 years, suggests a recent study. The study conducted by scientists at Washington State Univer...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on optimism over economic recovery

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival, even as COVID-19 cases saw another record rise at home.BlackRock Inc, the worlds largest asset...

Piyush Goyal reviews Medical Oxygen supply and enhancement of capacity storage

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today reviewed the Medical Oxygen supply and enhancement of capacity storage in the country. The Officials of the Department of Industry and Internal ...

Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai' out now

The official trailer of Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, was released on Friday. It features a small-town cop digging into the deepest secrets while investigating a high-profile murder case. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020