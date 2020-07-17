Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian yields around lowest since March as EU summit begins

Long-term Italian government bond yields hovered around their lowest in nearly four months on Friday, the first day of a European Union summit where member states are debating a 750 billion euro recovery fund. "In numbers, a swift agreement would push 10-year German-Italian yield spread towards our 150 basis point target by the end of the summer," they said. The summit will stretch well into the weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:34 IST
Italian yields around lowest since March as EU summit begins

Long-term Italian government bond yields hovered around their lowest in nearly four months on Friday, the first day of a European Union summit where member states are debating a 750 billion euro recovery fund. Opinions on the possible outcomes of the summit range from a deal close to the original proposal to no agreement and a follow-up meeting at a later date.

ING analysts, like many in the market, expect some progress will be made this weekend, but it will stop short of a final accord. ING envisages a compromise around a 600 billion euro package split in equal parts between grants and loans, it said. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he saw a less than 50% chance European leaders would reach a deal on the European Recovery Fund at their Brussels summit, echoing other European leaders' comments over the week.

Given the increasing doubts a deal will be signed this weekend, an agreement this month based more on grants than loans "would be a positive for the market," said Peter Chatwell, head of Europe rates strategy at Mizuho. He said this would open up the door to the German-Italian yield spread shrinking to pre-coronavirus levels and returning to 120 bps in three to six months.

Some wealthier northern European countries are against providing the money via grants. Italian 10-year yields were unchanged in late trade at 1.25% , hovering around 16-week lows hit earlier in the day.

The yield touched its lowest level since March after Italian debt rallied on Thursday, when the ECB reassured markets it would most likely use the full firepower of emergency bond purchases to tackle the economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. German 10-year yields were up 2 basis points at -0.45% .

"We're expecting progress (this weekend) but, save for a few smaller countries, the benefit should fall short of a game changer. Still, the way is clear for further spread tightening," ING analysts wrote in a note to clients. "In numbers, a swift agreement would push 10-year German-Italian yield spread towards our 150 basis point target by the end of the summer," they said.

The summit will stretch well into the weekend. ING analysts said they were not expecting much in the way of soundbites during Friday's session and advised against acting on those that emerge.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to send special team to Bihar to assess COVID-19 situation

The Centre is planning to send a special team to assess the COVID-19 situation in Bihar and extend all necessary help to the state government. In view of the rising trend of COVID-19 cases being observed in Bihar, a decision has been taken ...

US prez Trump, Aus PM Morrison discuss China and COVID-19

US President Donald Trump has expressed his support to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the countrys fight against the novel coronavirus and the unfair retaliatory trade measures being pursued by China, the White House said on Fr...

Combing operations on to flush out Maoists:Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, Jul 17 PTI A massive combing operation and checking in villages was underway for the five CPI Maoists, including a senior member, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh, who escaped after an exchange of fire with police in Kumram Bheem...

Haridwar Kumbh can't be deferred: Akhara Parishad

Akhara Parishad, an apex body of saints and seers, on Friday said the schedule of 2021 Haridwar Kumbh cannot be deferred and it will have to be held on timeThe anniversary of nectar drops falling into the Ganga falls in April 2021. So the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020