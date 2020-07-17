Left Menu
No shortage of urea in Maha, says Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:53 IST
No shortage of urea in Maha, says Centre

The Centre on Friday said there is no shortage of urea in Maharashtra and total availablity of the crop nutrient exceeds the demand projected till July 16 of this fiscal. "The requirement from 1st April to 16th July was 8.83 lakh tonnes. Against this 11.96 lakh tonnes has been made available including the opening stock of 4.02 lakh tonnes," an official statement said.

The Department of Fertilizers assures timely and adequate supply of fertilizers to all states as per the requirement projected before the beginning of a sowing season. For Maharashtra, the requirement projected for the entire kharif season (April to September) was 15 lakh tonnes.

"The suppliers have been advised to ensure the supplies strictly as per the agreed supply plan and the same is being closely monitored by the Department of Fertilizeras on daily basis," the statement said. In the event of any surge in requirement, the department will suitably intervene, it added.

During this period, sales of urea have been 9.57 lakh tonnes as against sales of 4.7 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. In spite of unprecedented higher sales this season, the urea availability has remained comfortable, the Centre said..

