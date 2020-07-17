Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank credit grows by 6.13 pc, deposits 11.04 pc: RBI data

In the fortnight ended July 5, 2019, bank loans stood at Rs 96.97 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 126.75 lakh crore, the data showed. In the previous fortnight ended June 19, 2020, bank credit had grown by 6.18 per cent and deposits at 11 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:26 IST
Bank credit grows by 6.13 pc, deposits 11.04 pc: RBI data

Bank credit and deposits grew by 6.13 per cent and 11.04 per cent to Rs 102.91 lakh crore and Rs 140.75 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended July 3, according to the RBI data. In the fortnight ended July 5, 2019, bank loans stood at Rs 96.97 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 126.75 lakh crore, the data showed.

In the previous fortnight ended June 19, 2020, bank credit had grown by 6.18 per cent and deposits at 11 per cent. For May, the non-food credit growth decelerated to 6.8 per cent year-on-year from 11.4 per cent in the same period last year, as per the data.

The outstanding incremental non-food credit stood at Rs 90.3 lakh crore as of May 22, 2020 as against Rs 84.51 lakh crore on May 24, 2019. Bank loan growth to industry decelerated to 1.7 per cent in May 2020 from 6.4 per cent in the same month last year.

Loan growth to the services sector slowed down to 11.2 per cent in May from 14.8 per cent in the same period previous year. Personal loan growth decelerated to 10.6 per cent in May 2020 from 16.9 per cent in May 2019, the data showed.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RBI

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says COVID-19 cases in Brazil no longer rising exponentially

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but have reached a plateau, creating an opportunity to get the outbreak there under control, WHO emergencies programme head Mike Ryan said on Friday.Ryan told a ne...

Mayor: NYC poised to open zoos, play ball under reopen plan

New York City is on track to allow zoos to open at limited capacity and professional sports without spectators starting next week under the next phase of its reopening plan, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. While a formal approval from the...

Pompeo 'deeply disappointed' in EU court decision to ditch trans-Atlantic data transfer deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was deeply disappointed in a ruling on Thursday by Europes highest court that a trans-Atlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. P...

8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.According to the official data, the total number of cases stands at 2,92,589 and includes 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020