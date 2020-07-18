Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt issues notice to Twitter after recent hacking targeting global high-profile users

India's cybersecurity nodal agency CERT-In has issued a notice to Twitter asking the micro-blogging platform for full details of a recent global hacking incident targeting high-profile users, as it sought information on the number of Indian users affected, as well as impact on data, a source said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:36 IST
Govt issues notice to Twitter after recent hacking targeting global high-profile users

India's cybersecurity nodal agency CERT-In has issued a notice to Twitter asking the micro-blogging platform for full details of a recent global hacking incident targeting high-profile users, as it sought information on the number of Indian users affected, as well as impact on data, a source said. The source privy to the development told PTI that CERT-In has also asked Twitter for information on number of users from India who have visited the malicious tweets and links, and whether the affected users have been informed by the platform about unauthorised access to their Twitter accounts.

Twitter did not comment on an email query by PTI. The government has also demanded information on vulnerability exploited by attackers and modus operandi of the attack, and sought details of remedial measures taken by Twitter to mitigate the impact of the hacking incident.

CERT-In has asked Twitter to respond to multiple queries, including details about the incident, and number of Indian users affected alongwith impact on data of those users, the source said. Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) swung into action after reports that hackers gained access to Twitter's systems to hack accounts of many global corporate leaders, politicians, celebrities, and businesses.

The source said that move by CERT-In was aimed at protecting the interests of Indian users. Questions were asked by CERT-In from Twitter under stipulated sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and CERT-In Rules 2003, the source pointed out.

Cyber attackers had hacked into the Twitter accounts of global high profile users - including former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden as well as a many corporate leaders including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk - on Wednesday, in a purported Bitcoin scam. The bogus tweets had offered USD 2,000 for every USD 1,000 sent to a Bitcoin account. According to some figures, scammers received hundreds of transfers with over USD 100,000 worth of cryptocurrency, in what is being described as an unprecedented security breach.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on July 16 had tweeted that everyone at Twitter feels 'terrible' about the incident. He had also sought to assure users that the company would share everything it can once it has complete understanding of exactly what happened..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

France: Fire destroys centuries-old organ at Nantes cathedral

Nantes France, July 18 SputnikANI A violent blaze has completely destroyed an almost 400-year-old organ in the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul in the western French city of Nantes, media said on Saturday. The ornate organ was installed ...

Prometheus School partners with Anshul Garg Academy

Noida Uttar Pradesh India, July 18 ANINewsVoir Prometheus School, Noida is very excited to share its latest partnership and association with the established academy in the world of Table Tennis, Anshul Garg Academy AGA. AGA is a renowned ho...

Pak court sentences 2 LeT members to 15 years in jail

A Pakistani court on Saturday awarded 15 years jail term to two leaders of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT in two terror financing cases. Today the Anti-Terrorism Court ATC Lahore concluded the trial of two leaders -- Luqman Shah and Maso...

G20 finance officials poised to recommend extension of debt freeze

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies are poised to recommend extending a freeze in official bilateral debt payments by the worlds poorest countries, according to sources briefed on a virtual G20 meeting taking place Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020