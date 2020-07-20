Left Menu
Development News Edition

IICMA Wishes Scoopful of Happiness on National Ice-cream Day and Seeks to Debunk Myths

AHMEDABAD, India, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of National Ice- cream day, Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association (IICMA) wishes and hopes everyone celebrates this day by starting with their favourite ice cream and cheering up the day.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-07-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 10:57 IST
IICMA Wishes Scoopful of Happiness on National Ice-cream Day and Seeks to Debunk Myths

AHMEDABAD, India, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of National Ice- cream day, Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association (IICMA) wishes and hopes everyone celebrates this day by starting with their favourite ice cream and cheering up the day. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/iicma-indian-6050751ab_icecreamlover-icecreamday-icemaker-activity-6690150687097020416-J1oh https://www.linkedin.com/posts/iicma-indian-6050751ab_iicma-wishes-scoopful-of-happiness-on-national-activity-6690146438892032000-bVNA Ice cream can change most of our mood in seconds according to IICMA. There are countless flavours of ice creams, also multiple combinations of it and the most amazing thing is one can top it up with candy bits, chocolates, fruits, dry fruits etc, which in turn gives birth to many more new varieties and taste the association states. With the global pandemic of the Corona virus outbreak, some rumours are born out of the blue every day the company states . IICMA urges people to be cautious and safe.

According to IICMA, one of such false rumour doing rounds on the internet is "can corona be caused due to ice cream" or any frozen dessert, which has been clarified and confirmed that the ice cream is not responsible for causing COVID-19. https://indianexpress.com/article/india/coronavirus-food-myths-ice-cream-junk-food-6386268/ https://www.who.int/southeastasia/outbreaks-and-emergencies/novel-coronavirus-2019/fact-or-fiction The IICMA urges that for all the people who have come across such myths, framed as facts, it is advised to check the statements, if any actual stats or official reports back them. The company fears that otherwise, it is just a false statement and should be brought to rest as early as possible. Also, Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association (IICMA) pleads not to fall for such information and compromise on your favourite ice cream. They hope that customers will gift themselves and loved one's a bowl of happiness frequently and especially on the occasion of National ice cream Day. Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association (IICMA) request's people to stay in home stay safe and stay cool.

And the ice-cream manufacturers who have not joined IICMA can join us now and become a part of our association. About Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association (IICMA) The Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association was founded in 2011 as the National Association of Ice cream manufacturers. It is a professional non-profit organization representing the ice cream and frozen desserts Industry in India.

http://iicma.in/ Samrat A. Upadhyay, info@iicma.in, 73833-54764, Secretary General, IICMA, Indian Ice cream Manufacturer's Association PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to entertain plea to demolish slum on govt land near Majlis Park metro station

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking demolition of a slum cluster, which has allegedly encroached upon a vacant government land behind the Majlis Park metro station in north-west Delhi. A bench of Chief Justic...

New nano drug candidate kills aggressive breast cancer cells

Researchers at the University of Arkansas have developed a new nano-drug candidate that kills triple-negative breast cancer cells. Triple-negative breast cancer is one of the most aggressive and fatal types of breast cancer. The research wi...

Odisha govt focuses on online public grievance redressal system

The Odisha government is focusing on redressing public grievances through an online platform e-abhijog in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, an official said. All the departments have been asked to popularise the online platform and prioritis...

Britain signs deals with Pfizer, BioNTech, Valneva for COVID-19 vaccines

Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday.Britain had secured 30 million doses of the exper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020