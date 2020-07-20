Left Menu
No need to meet tax officer in case of scrutiny notice; use faceless assessment: I-T Dept

There is no need to meet the local Income Tax Department officer in case one receives a scrutiny notice, the tax department said in its latest public message on the new faceless assessment scheme.

Updated: 20-07-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:22 IST
There is no need to meet the local Income Tax Department officer in case one receives a scrutiny notice, the tax department said in its latest public message on the new faceless assessment scheme. With the internet-based faceless assessment being used now, the "face of the Income Tax Department is changing", it said.

The department said a person or an assessee need not worry if they receive a tax scrutiny notice from the department. "Faceless income tax is here to help. No need to meet your local income tax officer to explain your income and tax.

"Reply electronically on the income tax department portal (website)," it said. Such replies will be reviewed by a faceless income tax team located in different cities of India, it added.

"Faceless income tax will ensure a just and fair order for you. Faceless income tax is already helping 58,000 such taxpayers," the message stated. According to an official source, the department has disposed of 7,116 cases under the first phase of the faceless assessment scheme that was launched in October last year.

Out of the total 58,319 cases assigned randomly to tax officers across the country till now, the source said, 7,116 cases have been disposed of with assessment orders issued without any additions. As many as 291 cases, wherein additions are proposed to be made, are being processed. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the faceless income tax assessment scheme in her budget speech on July 5 last year.

