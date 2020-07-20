Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramaphosa emphasises need to enable environment for business to thrive

In his newsletter to the nation, the President on Monday said small businesses present the greatest growth opportunity for the economy and are a major source of job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:57 IST
Ramaphosa emphasises need to enable environment for business to thrive
The many innovative businesses that have started during this pandemic have showcased the potential of South Africans, particularly the young people, the President said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance for the government to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

"As part of our effort to build a new economy out of this pandemic, we must create the conditions that will enable every individual to thrive in a society that supports, nurtures and helps them to succeed," the President said on Monday.

In his newsletter to the nation, the President on Monday said small businesses present the greatest growth opportunity for the economy and are a major source of job creation.

"In such challenging times, when many have lost their jobs and the unemployed have found it even harder to eke out an existence, we must act with renewed urgency to support these businesses," the President said.

He said the concentration of markets and capital in large firms limits the potential of small businesses.

"Then there is spatial inequality, which concentrates poverty in particular parts of our cities, towns and villages. Entrepreneurs in these areas find it difficult to raise the funds to launch and grow businesses and are often far away from the markets where they can sell their products.

"It is not enough simply to urge individuals to take advantage of opportunities or to encourage an entrepreneurial spirit among our youth. We need instead to deliberately build township and rural economies," the President said.

He said to enable these businesses to thrive, South Africa must tackle the barriers to entrepreneurship.

"When it comes to the township and rural economy, this means providing access to finance for entrepreneurs and the self-employed," he said.

Since the State of the Nation Address in February, the government has made great progress in extending support to 1000 youth-owned businesses.

"We will reach this target by International Youth Day on 12 August, despite the delays caused by the lockdown. It also means expanding access to affordable and high-speed broadband internet and supporting new technologies – including successful aggregation platforms like SweepSouth or Kandua – which link small businesses to demand.

"It means backing areas of opportunity such as in early childhood development, the food economy and the green economy," the President said.

The many innovative businesses that have started during this pandemic have showcased the potential of South Africans, particularly the young people, the President said.

"It is our duty as government, business and society as a whole to lend our full support to them on their journey towards self-sufficiency and financial sustainability – both to protect the jobs we have and to replace those we have lost.

"At the same time, this is a rallying cry to other young people out there to take the great leap of faith into self-employment. The best businesses come from good ideas that respond to a community need."

President Ramaphosa said he was pleased with the combination of foresight, creativity and business acumen displayed by a number of young South Africans, who are coming up with home-grown solutions to address the contemporary challenges faced by the country.

He said a number of young people have started small business ventures because of personal circumstances, such as losing their jobs, and others, who were previously unemployed, are now seizing the opportunity provided by the pandemic to create their own income.

He said South Africa's economic recovery cannot wait until the Coronavirus pandemic is over. "Our economic recovery needs to start now."

During the lockdown, the government has extended support to Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in the form of loans, grants and debt restructuring.

The COVID-19 UIF Relief Scheme has now disbursed R26 billion to more than six million workers across all types of business.

"The R200 billion loan guarantee scheme is being adjusted to make it easier for applicants to receive funding quickly. Through the work of the Department of Small Business Development and its agencies, the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention and other initiatives, we are placing the township and rural economy at the centre of our reconstruction effort," the President said.

Government aims to support township businesses with skills development and access to markets and infrastructure. This will be done through the Township Entrepreneurship Fund.

"Although its launch has been delayed by the lockdown, we will put it front and centre as we now begin the arduous task of rebuilding our economy," the President said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures slip on rising virus cases; eyes on stimulus

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Monday as concerns about a jump in COVID-19 cases kept risk appetite in check, with investors also looking for signs of more stimulus to shore up a battered global economy.After the U.S. governments 3...

Report: Disney cuts back on Facebook, Instagram ads

The Walt Disney Co. has dramatically slashed its advertising budget on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Its the latest setback for the social network, which is facing a growing adverti...

UK PM Johnson: We're not there yet on COVID-19 vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he could not promise there would be a successful vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the end of this year, saying were not there yet even as Britain lines up supplies.To say that Im 100 ...

Chandigarh University offers joint courses with Canadian universities to mitigate COVID in education

Chandigarh India, July 20 ANIPRNewswire With the current pandemic crisis alarmingly rising, it has become hard for the Indian students whose dream of studying abroad has been shattered or has been postponed as of now. Canada has always been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020