Infosys ties up with LANXESS for ultra-modern workplace
Infosys would support LANXESS in its IT infrastructure digitisation strategy and enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and modern workplace, the company said in a statement. The company said it would set up an end-user centric modern workplace.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:37 IST
Bengaluru-headquartered tech firm Infosys on Monday announced a partnership with Germany- based LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company, manufacturing chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals. Infosys would support LANXESS in its IT infrastructure digitization strategy and enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and modern workplace, the company said in a statement.
The company said it would set up an end-user centric modern workplace. The workforce of LANXESS would be supported by a multilingual artificial intelligence-powered service desk operating from Europe and India, Infosys said.
Infosys said it would also transform LANXESS to a future-ready end-user IT landscape over the course of the partnership. This would ensure a seamless and harmonized workplace experience for LANXESSs global workforce.
Commenting on the partnership, executive vice-president and global head (manufacturing) of Infosys Jasmeet Singh said, "We are glad to be partnering with LANXESS to enable their transition to a modern digital workplace. This partnership will deliver next-gen service operations with self-heal, self-help, and automation-driven solutions." CIO of LANXESS Kai Finke said, Working with Infosys will allow us to implement state-of-the-art-technologies faster and thus bring LANXESS to the next level for workplace services enhancing our collaboration and mobility capabilities."
