The New Normal - How Marriott on Wheels changed the rules of the game to bring great food to your home

Furthermore, the Marriott hotels are going a step further to ensure that celebrations at home or office enjoy the same great cuisine they were accustomed to. Marriott on Wheels will also include out-door catering services on the premises where you having your functions, so that any celebration can be made better with exquisite food from Marriott International hotels.

PTI | India | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:31 IST
The New Normal - How Marriott on Wheels changed the rules of the game to bring great food to your home

There was a time, in the not too distant past, when balmy Sunday brunches meant languorous hours by the pool, nibbling on delectable kathi rolls, biting into juicy kebabs and exchanging the week's news with friends and loved ones. When cosy weekday dinners out meant repasts of the choicest of world cuisine, savoured over conversation that flowed as easy as the wine. Overnight, our lives have been upended and dining out has faded into dim but loved memories of lunches of luscious Thai curries and exquisitely crafted pasta. The redolent aroma of a biryani still hovered over the edge of memory as we all settled into a series of lockdowns that prevented us from enjoying our favourite foods at our favoured hangouts. Long drives, outdoor sport, shopping sprees, travel and nights out at the theatre all became part of the same treasured trove of memories as we wait for the world to return to what it was. But life must go on, and the more resilient of us have adapted to a new way of life that does not preclude the pleasures of life that we so enjoyed once. Work has resumed, and so also a modicum of social life - with social distancing, of course! We may not be able to venture out with ease, but the same things we once enjoyed out of home can now be home delivered. World over, there's a subtle shift in the way we live - personalised services are now available comfortably at our doorstep.

Moveable feast! Now, more than ever, it is the dishes you relished at your favourite restaurants that you want to return to, even as you return to work and to celebrating the small joys of life with loved ones. The culinary delights of the pizzas and the pastas and the piquant comfort of the dals and curries you once savoured and now crave, however, are no longer just fond thoughts of the past. Several hotels under the flagship Marriott International have commenced bringing a selection of their choicest dishes to the comfort of your home. Spreading cheer with the chow Christened "Marriott on Wheels”, the service is available across 63 of their hotels in various cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Vizag, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Raipur and Bilaspur. Interestingly, each hotel has curated a compact menu of their signature dishes, which include guest favourites like Biryani, Pizza, Pasta or viennoiseries from award winning restaurants. The very same Penne Arrabbiata or a Murgh Biryani you relished at The Ritz- Carlton, St. Regis, JW Marriott or the Westin can now be savoured from the comfort of your home, served up with the same taste and warmth that you remember so well.

And if you have resumed work and miss those lunches when you would step into Courtyard or Fairfield by Marriott, or Four Points by Sheraton, there's news for cheer. Marriott on Wheels also takes corporate orders that could be catered in the form of a Bento box or a 'grab & go' meal, the perfect answer to food cravings at any time. What's more? Taking this service a notch up, Marriott on Wheels comes with intercity flexibility wherein, Marriot's strong network of hotels allows a customized order to be delivered in two separate cities on the same date and time. With DIY signature pastas, street style regional comfort food such as indigenous pav bhaji, classic wraps (Burito/ Ceasar wraps/ Bhuna chicken roll , meatball casserole, Khao Swey bowl , Nasi Goreng, dessert jars, Kalua Tiramisu and Cream Cheese Red Velvet…the list of Marriott's signature dishes will leave you spoilt for choice! Safety and health first! Marriott understands only too well the importance of maintaining health and hygiene in these trying times. The chain ensures stringent checks and safety measures while preparing, packaging and delivering these meals across homes. All associates undergo temperature checks on arrival and a strict hand sanitization process is followed in every kitchen. This includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in extremely sanitized vehicles.

Succumb to temptation This is the first time that any of the Marriott International brands have started home deliveries, and some of their finest restaurants are ensuring that the same dishes you enjoyed on Marriott premises are now delivered straight to your table at home. The same pizzas of your choice, the same scrumptious kathi rolls and the biryanis you love are now just a call away, with Marriott partnering food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato for the initiative as well. Some things may never be the same for us ever again. But some things never change. Great dishes and distinctive taste, for one! For more information, log on Marriott on Wheels to order now PWR PWR

