NHPC, GEDCOL ink pact to develop floating solar power projects in Odisha

State-run hydro giant NHPC on Monday said it has inked a MoU with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (GEDCOL) to form a joint venture for developing floating solar energy projects in the state with initial capacity of 500 MW.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:03 IST
State-run hydro giant NHPC on Monday said it has inked a MoU with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (GEDCOL) to form a joint venture for developing floating solar energy projects in the state with initial capacity of 500 MW. "A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NHPC Ltd and Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Ltd (GEDCOL) on July 20, 2020 through video conferencing," a regulatory filing said.

The two entities may collaborate and cooperate to form a joint venture company (JVC) to plan and develop techno-commercially feasible floating solar power projects of 500 MW in Odisha under UMREPPs (Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks) scheme of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy), in a phased manner, preferably in packages of 50 MW each, it said. The parties also agree to explore further potential of installing floating solar projects after joint identification in subsequent periods in Odisha, it added.

