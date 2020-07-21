Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets set to track U.S. gains on vaccine, EU deal hopes

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.85%. However, worries about the pandemic's economic and human toll pushed gold prices to their highest level since September 2011 on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 05:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 05:20 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets set to track U.S. gains on vaccine, EU deal hopes

Asian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday after U.S. markets gained ground on positive data from trials of three potential COVID-19 vaccines and hopes that the European Union would finalize a recovery fund. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.70% in early trade while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.02%, or 0.47% higher than the Nikkei's close on Monday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.92%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.08%. Early data from trials of three potential COVID-19 vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight the novel coronavirus without serious side effects.

European Union leaders appeared to near an agreement on Monday on a 750-billion-euro stimulus plan for regional economies hard-hit by the pandemic. Also supporting sentiment were hopes for another round of U.S. economic stimulus after congressional Republicans announced plans to seek another $1 trillion in coronavirus economic relief.

"Global equities kicked off the trading week on a positive note as vaccine hopes supported optimism," Felicity Emmett of ANZ Research wrote. "U.S. politicians will begin discussing the next tranche of stimulus this week, and that's going to be a key focal point for markets too." The day's news helped push the euro to its highest level in more than four months against the U.S. dollar, while the Nasdaq reached a new high - its seventh record in July.

The euro was up 0.16%, at $1.1444, while the yen JPY= gained 0.27%, to $107.2800. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03%, the S&P 500 gained 0.84% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.51%.

Tech stocks Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp provided the biggest boosts to the Nasdaq and the S&P500. MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.85%.

However, worries about the pandemic's economic and human toll pushed gold prices to their highest level since September 2011 on Monday. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4% to $1,817.40 per ounce. More than 14.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 605,782​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Oil prices were little changed on Monday. Brent crude settled up 14 cents, or 0.3%, at $43.28 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 22 cents, 0.5%, to $40.81.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesEbay nears 9bln deal to combine classified ads business with Norways Adevinta httpson.ft.com2OK...

Anna Nagar incident: Displaced families take shelter at metro station, say 'nobody listening to us'

Around 10-15 families from Anna Nagar, whose houses were damaged due to rainfall have taken shelter at a metro station after water entered their temporary shelter in the recent spell of downpour. They said that no one was paying heed to the...

'Men's rights' lawyer eyed in shooting of NJ judge's family

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer found dead in the Catskills of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound is considered the prime suspect in the shooting of a federal judges family in New Jersey, the FBI said Monday. Roy Den Hollander, ...

Trump tweets image of himself wearing mask and calls it 'patriotic'

US President Donald Trump on Monday took to social media to post an image of himself wearing a face mask and indirectly called the act patriotic -- a clear pivot away from his earlier reluctance to wear a facial covering in public. We are U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020