Left Menu
Development News Edition

Powermat Technologies Expands to India With New Office in Gurgaon, India

"India has increasingly become one of the most dynamic growing markets for the global economy, and we are looking forward to exploring the opportunity to expand our presence in the region even further in the years to come." The new office in Gurgaon reflects on Powermat's strategic focus on expanding its role as an industry leader in the region.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:32 IST
Powermat Technologies Expands to India With New Office in Gurgaon, India

TEL-AVIV, Israel, and GURGAON, India, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powermat Technologies today announced the expansion of the company's offices into Gurgaon, India. The new office will support the company's wide range of clients in all of India and will be spearheaded by Powermat's newly appointed Regional Vice President, industry veteran Mr. Raj Caprihan. Located southwest of New Delhi in northern India, the new office will become an integral part of India's largest financial and technology hub. The high-standard innovation and business talent that exists in India's global technological ecosystem are among the company's primary draws to the region.

"Powermat recognizes the importance of being local. Our new presence in India will allow us to expand our global reach while being in-tune with both present and future technological challenges and requirements", said Elad Dubzinski, CEO at Powermat. "India has increasingly become one of the most dynamic growing markets for the global economy, and we are looking forward to exploring the opportunity to expand our presence in the region even further in the years to come." The new office in Gurgaon reflects on Powermat's strategic focus on expanding its role as an industry leader in the region. The new Indian location will serve and support its clients in the fields of healthcare technology, automotive, industrial robotics, IoT, consumer electronics, and various 5G use cases. We are thrilled to announce Powermat's new strategic office in Gurgaon and are looking forward to deepening our relationship with the local ecosystem", added Mr. Raj Caprihan, RVP at Powermat. "The enormous potential that the Indian market holds has become a key focus for the company, and I'm excited to be leading the expansion of Powermat's wireless charging technology into new and current global use cases." About Powermat Powermat Technologies is a global provider of wireless charging platforms and the creator of the largest wireless charging network in the world. Powermat's IP licensing program holds over 130 patent submissions and covers a wide variety of industry applications, including mobile, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, medical, IoT, robotics and more. The company's inductive wireless charging technology has been adopted and fully integrated by global market leaders such as Samsung, LG, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Kyocera, and more. Visit Powermat: https://www.powermat.com/ PWR PWR

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have less brains: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has stirred yet another controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. Every community in India is known for its certain type ...

Punjab School Education Board declares class 12 exam results

Punjab School Education Board PSEB on Tuesday declared class 12 examination results. The overall pass percentage is 90.98 per cent. Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education WBCHSE declared the Class 12 board exam resul...

Increase in coal production helped lower power price: Western Coalfields Ltd

Western Coalfields Limited WCL has increased the production of coal to 57.6 million tonnes in fiscal year 2019-20 and provided it cheaply to government and private thermal power stations in Central, West and South India. The move has helped...

Odisha reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

The Odisha government on Tuesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 457 people also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, informed the states Health Family Welfare Department.With the addition of new cases, the total number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020