Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travel, Hospitality and F&B body requests Government for waivers to revive tourism in India, drafts a Nine-Point Demand Letter

A Travel, Hospitality and F&B collective by Entrepreneur's Organisation (EO) has requested the government to provide GST waivers among other demands to revive tourism in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:12 IST
Travel, Hospitality and F&B body requests Government for waivers to revive tourism in India, drafts a Nine-Point Demand Letter
Entrepreneur's Organisation. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): A Travel, Hospitality and F&B collective by Entrepreneur's Organisation (EO) has requested the government to provide GST waivers among other demands to revive tourism in India. In a Nine-point Demand Letter, the body shall be requesting the government for immediate survival measures to prevent mass bankruptcy and crores of unprecedented layoffs in the hospitality and travel sector that normally contributes to almost 10 per cent National GDP, due to the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drafted in consultation with top industry leaders, the letter requests an immediate rebate to save over half a million crore tourism industry and over 13 crore job losses associated directly and indirectly with the industry. "Hotel business has been brought down to almost NIL revenue in this time", read the letter. The following are the demands presented by the Travel, Hospitality and F&B collective of EO to the government for consideration:

1. Deferment of all statutory liabilities for a period of 12 months. 2. Deferment of Loan EMI for the period of 12 months and restructuring of the loan.

3. Waiving the property taxes for the financial year 2020-21. 4. Grant/Permit to use the GST collected for a period of 12 months.

5. Subsidies employment for three months by government contribution per employee of 50 per cent of the salary. 6. To restructure and give a discount on taxes applicable to the customer for a period of one year so that they will have some comfort.

7. To reduce the Visa cost to 50 per cent and allow for Visa on arrival 8. To consider restructuring the MSME act towards the hotel industry to gain the benefit of 20 lakh crores package as announced recently.

9. To give waiver in MSEDCL/Power bill for over a period of three months and later to consider discount in tariff for a year period. Since the lockdown, the Travel, Hospitality, and F&B body of Entrepreneur's Organisation India has been requesting for Tourism Aid & Restructuring Package (TARP) with various government authorities including the Tourism Minister, Chief Ministers of all the States, Tourism Secretaries, and CEO of NITI Ayog.

The organization has also released a moving video titled 'The Hospitality Needs' requesting the government's attention to the issue of the troubles in the tourism industry. The video can be watched here: The Hospitality Needs. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Eurozone shares hit March highs on EU deal optimism

Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive member states from a coronavirus-induced slump.An index of eurozone stocks rose 1.3 to touch its hig...

AIADMK MLAs stage walkout in Pondy Assembly protesting rechristening of scheme

The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday walked out of the Puducherry Assembly here protesting the rechristening of free breakfast scheme in schools after DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, after the House resumed its sitting and passed resolutions. AIADM...

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJP

In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a party of tweets as it is doing no work among people and losing one leader after another. Hitting b...

Tennis-Venus Williams to join Serena at new WTA event in Kentucky

Venus Williams will join her sister Serena at the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky next month, organisers have said. The events organisers said last week Serena would return to the court for the first time since the novel coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020