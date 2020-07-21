Left Menu
Tata Communications secures local telecom license in Saudi Arabia

Tata Communications said on Tuesday it has secured a telecom license in Saudi Arabia to provide internet and related telecom services to enterprises in a defined capacity along with local currency billing for end-customers.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 21-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 13:08 IST
Around 30 pc of the world's internet routes travel over Tata Communications' network.. Image Credit: ANI

This will enable the company to make the shift from offering services as a foreign carrier in the Middle East to a local licensed service provider.

Through this licence, Tata Communications will now become a carrier-neutral service provider to the OTTs, large enterprises and multinational corporations in the region. "A strong digital backbone has become essential for businesses to address the changes in the industry landscape," said Vaneet Mehta, Associate Vice President and Region Head, Middle East, Central Asia and Africa at Tata Communications.

"By securing this telecom license in Saudi Arabia, we will be able to seamlessly bring carrier-neutral services like internet connectivity, public/private cloud, cybersecurity, borderless mobility and more such services to the region," he said in a statement. This will help simplify the digital experience for our customers and aid them in transforming their businesses in the new normal.

Mehta said the evolving business regulations in Saudi Arabia are increasingly making it an epicentre for businesses globally to invest in the region. Tata Communications owns and operates the world's only wholly-owned sub-sea network that encircles the globe. This network enables businesses to reach more than 200 countries and territories. (ANI)

