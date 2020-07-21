Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBDT and CBIC sign MoU for data exchange

The MoU was signed by Shri Pramod Chandra Mody, Chairman, CBDT, and Shri M. Ajit Kumar, Chairman, CBIC, in the presence of senior officers from both the organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:49 IST
CBDT and CBIC sign MoU for data exchange
This MoU supersedes the MoU signed between CBDT and the erstwhile Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) in the year 2015. Image Credit: Twitter(@cbic_india)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) today, for data exchange between the two organisations. The MoU was signed by Shri Pramod Chandra Mody, Chairman, CBDT, and Shri M. Ajit Kumar, Chairman, CBIC, in the presence of senior officers from both the organizations.

This MoU supersedes the MoU signed between CBDT and the erstwhile Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) in the year 2015. Significant developments have taken place since the signing of earlier MoU in 2015 including the introduction of GST, incorporation of GSTN and change in the nomenclature of Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) to Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). Changed circumstances, including advancements in technology, are duly incorporated in the MoU signed today.

This MoU will facilitate the sharing of data and information between CBDT and CBIC on an automatic and regular basis. In addition to regular exchange of data, CBDT and CBIC will also exchange with each other, on request and spontaneous basis, any information available in their respective databases which may have utility for the other organisation.

The MoU comes into force from the date it was signed and is an ongoing initiative of CBDT and CBIC, who are already collaborating through various existing mechanisms. A Data Exchange Steering Group has also been constituted for the initiative, which will meet periodically to review the data exchange status and take steps to further improve the effectiveness of the data-sharing mechanism.

The MoU marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation and synergy between the CBDT and CBIC.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sensational Stokes displaces Holder to become world's top-ranked Test all-rounder

England star Ben Stokes has outdone West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the worlds top-ranked Test all-rounder while also attaining a career-best third position among batsmen in the ICC Test Player Rankings, following a match-winning...

Mexico cracks down on mask rules as cases mount

Mexico continues to register high levels of new coronavirus cases, as the Health Department reports 5,172 new confirmed infections, bring the countrys total to almost 350,000. Confirmed daily death reports fell on Monday to 301, for a total...

Phase II trial finds Chinese COVID-19 vaccine is safe, induces immune response

A phase II clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, conducted in China, has found that it is safe and induces an immune response, a study published in The Lancet says. Scientists, including those from the Chinese Center for Disease C...

Minister: Lebanon is nearing critical stage in virus cases

Lebanons health minister says the financially troubled Mediterranean country, which has so far managed to contain the coronavirus, is sliding toward a critical stage with a new surge in infections after lockdown restrictions were lifted and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020