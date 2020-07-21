Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro hits new 4-month high after recovery deal, Aussie soars

* EU deal cheered, although largely priced in * Analysts say dollar set to struggle for now * Aussie, sterling soar as risk sentiment improves * Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds details, new analyst quote, euro/dollar chart) By Tommy Wilkes LONDON, July 21 - The euro hit its strongest since early March on Tuesday after European Union countries struck a deal for a massive stimulus plan to revive their coronavirus-hit economies, while an upturn in sentiment sent the Australian dollar to a one-year high.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:24 IST
FOREX-Euro hits new 4-month high after recovery deal, Aussie soars

* EU deal cheered, although largely priced in * Analysts say dollar set to struggle for now

* Aussie, sterling soar as risk sentiment improves * Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds details, new analyst quote, euro/dollar chart)

By Tommy Wilkes LONDON, July 21 - The euro hit its strongest since early March on Tuesday after European Union countries struck a deal for a massive stimulus plan to revive their coronavirus-hit economies, while an upturn in sentiment sent the Australian dollar to a one-year high. The EU deal -- a compromise on concerns that thrifty northern states had about handouts for more profligate neighbours -- was hailed as an important signal of unity by Europe's leaders and a foundation for economic recovery.

With encouraging results from several COVID-19 vaccine trials also boosting market sentiment and stock markets rallying, a clutch of currencies notched up recent highs against the safe-haven U.S. dollar. The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1470 in Asian trading hours, its strongest since March 9. Gains were tempered by prior market expectations that a deal would eventually be agreed and the euro's recent run higher as the recovery fund was negotiated.

The single currency was last up 0.1% at $1.1454. Analysts said there was little new information in the final deal to spur the euro much higher immediately, with the breakdown between grants and loans already known.

"For the time being, no further momentum for the euro can be expected from either the fiscal or monetary policy side," Commerzbank analyst Esther Reichelt said. "From now on, it is primarily the recovery of the real economy and the development of (coronavirus) infections that will determine how the euro will perform going forward," Reichelt said, adding that $1.14 was a justified price.

The dollar was flat when measured against a basket of currencies, and last at 95.675. ING analysts said they are looking for "more gains to $1.20 later this year as USD weakness kicks in" because the recovery fund agreement is significant enough "not to prompt investors to exit their long EUR positions (particularly against USD, where the outlook for the remainder of the year looks bleak)."

The Australian dollar rose as much as 0.8% to $0.7071 , its highest since July 2019, helped by the bullish mood and after the central bank offered few surprises in minutes from last month's meeting. In a speech, Governor Philip Lowe also said that although he would prefer a cheaper Aussie dollar, its 27% recovery from March lows was supported by fundamentals.

The Canadian dollar climbed, with the U.S. dollar down 0.4% to C$1.3484, a 5-1/2 week high for the loonie. The Norwegian crown rallied. The euro fell 0.5% against the crown to 10.51 crowns, its weakest since June 10.

Sterling also added 0.4% to $1.2716, its highest since June 11, and 0.3% against the euro to 90.20 pence . The yen was little changed at 107.22 per dollar.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Actress Heard denies Depp claim of affair with Elon Musk

American actress Amber Heard denied in court on Tuesday that she had an affair with Tesla chief Elon Musk, or anyone else, while she was married to Johnny Depp. Heard, 34, is giving evidence at Londons High Court on behalf of the Sun newspa...

Rebel Wilson goes for hike as she continues her fitness, weight loss journey

It seems like Australian actor Rebel Wilson is reaching new heights with her weight loss journey. According to People Magazine, the 40-year-old actor celebrated yet another successful workout session when she shared an Instagram slideshow f...

New vaccine candidate induces immune response in mice, primates: study

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have developed a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which they say generates antibodies that potently neutralize the novel coronavirus in mice and primates with a single immunization. The researchers, in...

Medical team traverses muddy roads, crosses flooded river to home quarantine woman in remote Arunachal hamlet

A medical team traversed landslide-prone muddy roads and crossed a flooded river to home quarantine a woman and her contacts in a remote hamlet in Arunachal Pradeshs Papum Pare district, officials said on Tuesday. The woman had recently sne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020