UK's Royal Mail ships more parcels, fewer letters during lockdown

Britain's Royal Mail said its parcel shipments rose 38% in April-June as lockdowns drove a surge in online shopping, but letter volumes slid by a third, adding to pressure on its main legacy business. The former postal monopoly, which has stressed the need to transform into a parcel-led business as letter volumes decline, is embarking on another round of cutbacks after the departure of German boss Rico Back in May following a year of union resistance to restructuring.

Chairman Keith Williams kicked off talks earlier this month with the company's largest union in a bid to push through changes and shore up long-term profitability. Royal Mail said on Tuesday that the talks, which include the integration of Parcelforce into Royal Mail, were progressing.

Between March 30 and June 28, the company's first-quarter, Royal Mail said it shipped 117 million more parcels and delivered 788 million fewer letters or a 33% fall from a year earlier. The British operation, which is expected to be loss-making this year, had previously said letter revenues fell 23% in April and May, while parcel revenue grew 28%.

"Customers are wanting more parcels delivered to their homes and are sending fewer letters," Royal Mail said. "Advertising mail-in Royal Mail continues to be impacted by GDP and low levels of business activity." Shares in the company, down nearly 20% this year, were up 1% on Tuesday.

The company said there were no changes to its 2021 outlook from June, when it reported a 31% fall in profits and laid out plans to cut 2,000 jobs, largely in back office and some frontline management roles. ($1 = 0.7885 pounds)