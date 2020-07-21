Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Royal Mail ships more parcels, fewer letters during lockdown

Royal Mail said on Tuesday that the talks, which include the integration of Parcelforce into Royal Mail, were progressing. Between March 30 and June 28, the company's first quarter, Royal Mail said it shipped 117 million more parcels and delivered 788 million fewer letters, or a 33% fall from a year earlier.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:54 IST
UK's Royal Mail ships more parcels, fewer letters during lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Royal Mail said its parcel shipments rose 38% in April-June as lockdowns drove a surge in online shopping, but letter volumes slid by a third, adding to pressure on its main legacy business. The former postal monopoly, which has stressed the need to transform into a parcel-led business as letter volumes decline, is embarking on another round of cutbacks after the departure of German boss Rico Back in May following a year of union resistance to restructuring.

Chairman Keith Williams kicked off talks earlier this month with the company's largest union in a bid to push through changes and shore up long-term profitability. Royal Mail said on Tuesday that the talks, which include the integration of Parcelforce into Royal Mail, were progressing.

Between March 30 and June 28, the company's first-quarter, Royal Mail said it shipped 117 million more parcels and delivered 788 million fewer letters or a 33% fall from a year earlier. The British operation, which is expected to be loss-making this year, had previously said letter revenues fell 23% in April and May, while parcel revenue grew 28%.

"Customers are wanting more parcels delivered to their homes and are sending fewer letters," Royal Mail said. "Advertising mail-in Royal Mail continues to be impacted by GDP and low levels of business activity." Shares in the company, down nearly 20% this year, were up 1% on Tuesday.

The company said there were no changes to its 2021 outlook from June, when it reported a 31% fall in profits and laid out plans to cut 2,000 jobs, largely in back office and some frontline management roles. ($1 = 0.7885 pounds)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Very pleased to see India, China trying to de-escalate along LAC: US Defense Secretary

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control LAC and it is pleased to see India and China attempting to de-escalate the tensions, the US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper said on Tuesday. While address...

Sport, Arts and Culture set aside R1 billion COVID-19 relief fund

With the cancellation of most sports and heritage events, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has redirected R1 billion of its budget towards COVID-19 relief efforts.Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said this when he le...

Houses flooded in Assam's Nagaon district due to release of water from dam in Karbi Anglong

Hundreds of houses in the Raha area of Nagaon district got flooded on Tuesday after water was released from a dam of Karbi Langpi hydropower project in Karbi Anglong. Priyanka Bonia, Circle Officer of Raha, said the several villages have be...

Delhi HC asks Animal Welfare Board to conduct survey on animals in circuses

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Animal Welfare Board of India AWBI to carry out a nationwide survey to find out whether the circuses, which are unable to perform during the COVID-19 lockdown, can sustain the animals. A division...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020