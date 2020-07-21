Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on upbeat earnings reports, stimulus hopes

The S&P 500 closed higher for the year and the Nasdaq notched a record closing high on Monday after promising early data from trials of three potential vaccines and a boost from high-flying companies including Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp. U.S. lawmakers and White House officials headed into a day of negotiations on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, aimed at hammering out an agreement on new coronavirus aid legislation as infections and deaths surged to record levels across the country.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:40 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on upbeat earnings reports, stimulus hopes

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola, and on hopes for fiscal stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nasdaq treaded water after hitting an intraday record high shortly after the opening bell, as shares of Amazon.com Inc weighed. Coca-Cola Co rose 3.9% as it said demand for its sodas were improving after the "most challenging" quarter for the year.

International Business Machines Corp jumped 2.7% after it signaled higher demand in its cloud computing business, as large corporations accelerate their digital shift. "If this economic recovery slowly continues, tech stocks will probably continue to be one of the leaders. Technology is up to the altar and they need to justify so much of this strength and earnings," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With the second quarter expected to see the worst of the pandemic's hit on profits, investors are more focused on hints on how long corporate America would take to bounce back. The S&P 500 closed higher for the year and the Nasdaq notched a record closing high on Monday after promising early data from trials of three potential vaccines and a boost from high-flying companies including Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.

U.S. lawmakers and White House officials headed into a day of negotiations on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, aimed at hammering out an agreement on new coronavirus aid legislation as infections and deaths surged to record levels across the country. The U.S. government has less than two weeks to agree on a legislative package before additional unemployment assistance runs out for tens of millions of Americans.

Overnight, European Union leaders agreed on a massive coronavirus relief program. At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 269.28 points, or 1.01%, at 26,950.15, the S&P 500 was up 19.65 points, or 0.60%, at 3,271.49. The Nasdaq Composite was up 7.40 points, or 0.07%, at 10,774.49.

Lockheed Martin Corp rose 2.6% as the U.S. weapons supplier raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts driven by higher quarterly sales in its aeronautics unit that makes the F-35 fighter jet. Energy sectors jumped 4%, more than any other S&P sector. Technology and consumer discretionary stocks were in the red.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 5.51-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.59-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 35 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 87 new highs and one new low.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Supreme Court suspends lower court's order to release 196 terrorists

Pakistans Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended a lower courts order to set free nearly 200 terrorists convicted by the military courts. A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court on June 1 acquitted 196 militants and ordered the authoritie...

3 die after inhaling toxic gases emanating from septic tank in Jharkhand

Three men, including a father-son duo, died after inhaling toxic gases emanating from a septic tank in Jharkhands Garhwa district Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at an under-construction house in Pipra Kala locality of Garhwa ...

Face mask fashion: Cuban quinceaneras in the coronavirus era

Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus p...

France defends EU recovery plan after far-left, right broadsides

Frances foreign minister dismissed accusations by far-right and far-left parties in the country that President Emmanuel Macron had struck an EU economic recovery deal that sold Paris short, saying it was historic and showed European solidar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020