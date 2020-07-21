Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMR, PSUs RITES, BHEL among participants in first meeting on pvt train project

The other companies include the Hyderabad-based Medha Group, which had bid for the Train 18 project, RK Associates and Railways' tourism and catering arm IRCTC Sterlite Power, Bharat Forge and JKB Infrastructure, they said. The 16 firms attended a pre-application conference on the private train project held on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:12 IST
GMR, PSUs RITES, BHEL among participants in first meeting on pvt train project

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PT) The GMR group, which owns and operates two airports in the country, Bombardier India, Spanish coach and component maker CAF, rail PSUs RITES and Bharat Heavy Electricals are among 16 companies which have shown interest in the private train project, sources said Tuesday. The other companies include the Hyderabad-based Medha Group, which had bid for the Train 18 project, RK Associates and Railways' tourism and catering arm IRCTC Sterlite Power, Bharat Forge and JKB Infrastructure, they said.

The 16 firms attended a pre-application conference on the private train project held on Tuesday. The Railways has however officially not revealed the names of the companies which participated in the meeting.   The Railways has invited 12 Request for Qualifications for private participation in operation of passenger train services over 109 origin-destination pair of routes through introduction of 151 modern trains (rakes) which shall be in addition to the existing trains operated on the network. This is the first initiative of private investment for running passenger trains over the Indian Railway Network. The project would entail private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore.

In a statement, the Railways said the initiative was to improve the availability of transportation services, introduce modern technology rolling stock and services to improve the overall travel experience of passengers. "Multiple operators in train operations will create competition and improve service delivery. This initiative is also intended at reducing demand supply deficit in the passenger transportation sector," the statement said.

The private entities for undertaking the project will be selected through a two-stage competitive bidding process comprising Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP). During the meeting, the statement said, the issues and concerns raised by the prospective Applicants were discussed and clarifications were provided by the officials of Ministry of Railways and NITI Aayog for improved clarity on the provisions of RFQ and bidding framework.  The queries were mainly related eligibility criteria, bid process, procurement of rakes, operations of trains and composition of clusters. There were queries on haulage charges for which officials said that haulage charges will be specified upfront and will be suitably indexed for the entire concession period thereby bringing certainty in the haulage charges.

The Ministry of Railways has clarified that trains to be operated under the project can be either purchased or taken on lease by the private entities. It has also clarified that risks with regard to operation of trains shall be allocated to the parties in an equitable manner.

Written replies to the queries received from the prospective applicants will be provided by July 31, 2020. The second pre-application conference is scheduled on 12 August 2020. The Railways plans to begin private train operations by March 2023, with 12 trains, according to an internal projection. By 2027, the Railways plans to bring in 151 such services.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

9 killed in landslides in Nepal

At least nine people, including two children, were killed in landslides triggered by incessant rains in Nepal, home ministry officials said here on Tuesday. Two children below the age of five were buried alive under a landslide in Tokha mun...

Sports News Roundup: A year to go, rearranged Toky Games still shrouded; Michael Bennett retires after 11 NFL seasons and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Olympics A year to go, rearranged Tokyo Games still shrouded in uncertaintyTokyo 2020 organisers will host celebrations marking the one-year countdown to the Olympics on Thursday but with...

Delhi's sero-survey found around 23 per cent people had exposure to coronavirus: Govt

A sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed in Delhi had an exposure to the novel coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday. According to Director of the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC Dr Suj...

Human organs of brain-dead man in Kerala airlifted for transplant

Kochi Kerala India, July 21 ANI The Kerala Police on Tuesday transported a human heart, a hand, and a small intestine in a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi. Anujith, was declared brain-dead on Tuesday morning at KIMS Hospital in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020