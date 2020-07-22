Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: President Buhari proposes N12.66 trillion as aggregate expenditure for 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 22-07-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 08:46 IST
Nigeria: President Buhari proposes N12.66 trillion as aggregate expenditure for 2021
File photo Image Credit: Flickr / Chatham House

The Government of Nigeria has proposed the sum of N12.66 trillion as aggregate expenditure for 2021, and a deficit of N5.16 trillion to be financed by N4.28trillion borrowing from local and international financial markets, according to a news report by The Sun.

The proposals contained in the 2021- 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammad Buhari for approval, targeted N481.41billion from statutory transfers, N5.75trillion as recurrent expenditure, N3.33trillion for capital expenditure and N3.12 trillion for debt servicing .

Critical parameters and assumptions upon which the proposals are based as contained in the documents acknowledged by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, included a crude oil benchmark of USD40, 1.86million barrels as oil production per day, and N360 to US dollar as exchange rate among others.

The proposals also include an N500billion intervention fund against COVID-19 pandemic, N52billion for Public Works Programme, N32.46billion for Social Intervention Programme, N5billion as a bailout for the aviation sector and N60billion for maintenance of roads through direct labor across the six geo-political zones.

Aside from its N4.28 trillion, the Nigeria Government is also targeting the sums of N205.15billion from Privatisation proceeds to fund the budget.

President Buhari in a letter attached to the documents sought the kind consideration and approval of the distinguished Senate the collective efforts to sustain the restoration of the January – December financial year.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Labourer finds 10.69-carat diamond from mine in MP's Panna

Anandilal Kushwaha, a labourer, found a 10.69-carat diamond from a mine in Ranipura area of Panna district on July 21. RK Pandey, District Diamond Officer told reporters here that Kushwaha had earlier this month found another diamond.Anandi...

Villa beats Arsenal 1-0, out of EPL relegation zone

Aston Villa climbed out of the Premier Leagues relegation zone with one match to play after beating Arsenal 1-0. Trezeguet netted the winning goal in the 27th minute on Tuesday as Villa moved above Watford on goal difference and out of the ...

Lawyer for Epstein's ex-girlfriend seeks gag order in case

A lawyer for financier Jeffrey Epsteins ex-girlfriend on Tuesday asked a judge presiding over her sex crimes case to impose a gag order on lawyers and others to reduce prejudicial pretrial publicity and protect her chances of a fair trial. ...

New Zealand minister fired for improper affair with staffer

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday she has fired her immigration minister for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Ardern said Iain Lees-Galloway had a consensual affair for about a year with a woma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020