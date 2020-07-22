Left Menu
Infosys Named as Global Service Provider Partner of the Year by ServiceNow

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-07-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 10:09 IST
BENGALURU, India, July 21, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been awarded the 2020 ServiceNow Global Service Provider Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in delivery and ServiceNow pipeline growth. The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem acknowledged the achievements of its best-in-class partners by evaluating a combination of attributes such as revenue contribution, product line expansion, skill growth, and business transformation. Infosys offers a suite of offerings for IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management to automate, modernize, and transform enterprises' service management landscape. Equipped with an automated knowledge base, CXO dashboards, and innovative real-time service management capabilities, Infosys' ServiceNow offerings improve user experience and minimize platform customizations to deliver greater value to its customers.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head - Cloud & Infrastructure, Infosys, said, "We are proud to be recognized by ServiceNow as the 2020 ServiceNow Global Service Provider Partner of the Year. This milestone highlights Infosys' commitment and dedication to transform our clients' service management landscape by digitizing their business workflows. By utilizing Infosys' ServiceNow offerings, clients can achieve superior productivity savings and efficiencies required to drive innovation and continuous service improvement for business and IT functions. About Infosys Ltd. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next. Safe Harbor Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients, and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

