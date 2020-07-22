Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambica Steels Limited is developing its new dedicated e-marketing website for its customers

Ambica Steel Limited, one of the largest and most successful manufacturers of stainless steel in India, is launching its new dedicated e-marketing website and software providing complete information about all the products offered by the company.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:07 IST
Ambica Steels Limited is developing its new dedicated e-marketing website for its customers
Ambica Steels Limited. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ambica Steel Limited, one of the largest and most successful manufacturers of stainless steel in India, is launching its new dedicated e-marketing website and software providing complete information about all the products offered by the company. The description of the product will also be equipped with complete specifications such as the grades, diameters, and characteristics. This software will be very helpful in providing information to the customers so that they can easily look for any product.

The new web software will be known as Ambica Marketing Management, which will help the users to look for their products easily without spending much time in different web applications. It will help the users to find the required product with the required grades and specifications. The selection platform AMM (Ambica Marketing Module) will be making it more efficient to cater to the needs of the users.

AMM will be working in a very user-friendly manner. It will help the users by receiving even their minute queries and then responding to them. The information regarding the delivery date of any product or stock availability is informed to the users so that they would not find themselves in any problem. How does the software work?

The software works on the basic principle of reducing an interaction time for the satisfaction of the customer. Whenever a customer updates their query, the software receives it immediately and responds to them automatically with the information required in the form of a quote. The latest software of Ambica Steels Limited will be useful for the customers who are looking for better quality products without required specifications but end up wasting their lot of time in hassling between different web applications.

This software will be working as a one-stop destination for good quality products with user-friendly service. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Filipino journalist Ressa pleads not guilty to tax evasion

Award-winning Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who was last month convicted of libel in what was widely criticized as an attack on press freedom, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to tax evasion, one of several other cases she and her onlin...

EXCLUSIVE-Germany wants to introduce car toll across EU - document

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer aims to clear the way for an almost blanket motorway toll for cars across Germany and Europe during the countrys presidency of the European Union, a draft document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showe...

Dubey encounter: Ex-judge B S Chauhan to head inquiry panel, complete probe in 2 mths, says SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday approved Uttar Pradesh governments draft notification for appointing former apex court judge Justice retd B S Chauhan as chairman of the 3-member inquiry commission on the killing of eight policemen and the subse...

Crisis hits Lebanon's hospitals, among the best in Mideast

Lebanons hospitals, long considered among the best in the Middle East, are cracking under the countrys financial crisis, struggling to pay staff, keep equipment running or even stay open amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Private hospitals,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020