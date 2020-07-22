Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields drop as economic, health concerns curb EU summit euphoria

High-grade euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday, as concerns around the global economy and rising COVID-19 cases in the United States hit risk sentiment and scotched some of the euphoria from the EU stimulus deal.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:23 IST
German yields drop as economic, health concerns curb EU summit euphoria
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

High-grade euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday, as concerns around the global economy and rising COVID-19 cases in the United States hit risk sentiment and scotched some of the euphorias from the EU stimulus deal. Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yield spreads over benchmark Germany remain close to their tightest levels since early March, but the rally has eased a touch.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic would get worse before it got better. On the data front, Japan's factory activity contracted for a 15th straight month in July, denting hopes for a quick global recovery.

"I doubt that we will manage to price a significant improvement in sentiment given the potential for rising cases in the United States after lockdown measures were dropped too early in some states," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "Markets will remain on high alert, and investors will just look to park their money in safe bonds with carrying."

Carry is a phrase used in markets to describe a trade where investors borrow short-term money to invest in higher-yielding assets, pocketing the difference. Germany's 10-year bond yields dropped 1.5 basis points to -0.474%, a move mirrored by other high-grade government bonds such as those of Netherlands and France.

Italy's 10-year government bond yields were unchanged around 1.14%, higher than Tuesday's 4-1/2 month low of 1.117%. That low was hit after European Union leaders clinched a historic deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit lasting almost five days.

Demand for eurozone government bonds was also being driven by worries around the Brexit transition period ending without any deal between Britain and the EU, analysts said.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin nurse in Singapore conferred with prestigious President's Award

A 59-year-old Indian-origin nurse in Singapore has been conferred with the prestigious Presidents Award for Nurses for serving on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kala Narayanasamy was among the five nurses given the award, the M...

Filipino journalist Ressa pleads not guilty to tax evasion

Award-winning Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who was last month convicted of libel in what was widely criticized as an attack on press freedom, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to tax evasion, one of several other cases she and her onlin...

EXCLUSIVE-Germany wants to introduce car toll across EU - document

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer aims to clear the way for an almost blanket motorway toll for cars across Germany and Europe during the countrys presidency of the European Union, a draft document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showe...

Dubey encounter: Ex-judge B S Chauhan to head inquiry panel, complete probe in 2 mths, says SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday approved Uttar Pradesh governments draft notification for appointing former apex court judge Justice retd B S Chauhan as chairman of the 3-member inquiry commission on the killing of eight policemen and the subse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020